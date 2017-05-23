Replay: Arthur Meyer hits epic scissor headkick KO, doesn’t seem that impressed with it

Some people are proud of themselves when they don’t trip when they get out of bed in the morning. Over the weekend Arthur Meyer hit the getting out bed equivalent of a front flip slam dunk into the splits with his Muay Thai KO win. The thing is Meyer doesn’t seem that overly satisfied with highlight reel scissor headkick.

Shrugs.

Early in the fight, watch Meyer set-up his jumping scissor headkick and then nail it flush on the skull of his opponent Petsuphan Sor.Jor.Lekmuangnon. no doubt knockout, no big deal to one Arthur Meyer.