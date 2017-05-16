Pic: Still vomiting while staring deep into the eye of the nastiest Muay Thai fight cut

Why? Why? No, seriously why are we looking at one of the most gnarly Muay Thai fight cut in human history. Once you see it, you won’t be able to unsee it.

Since we already have seen this cut on the face on fighter Putok Tor Surat, it’s our civic duty to ensure you see it to. Scroll down. Now try and find the cut. Yup, there it is. For the next several weeks this very bad muay thai cut will occupy your dreams as a friendly remainder that authentic Muay Thai fights in Thailand are not for the weak of heart or stomach.



H/T to @JamesGoyder for the stomach turning pic