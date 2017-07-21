Paul Malignaggi takes a pic sparring with Conor McGregor, so Mac fans attack him for getting whooped
The Conor McGregor army is out in full force. Now boxer and Showtime analyst Paul Malignaggi is being swarmed by the online McGregor forces over a single picture. Keep in mind Malignaggi was brought into this training camp by Team McGregor.
Off a single still photograph a hoard of McGregor fans are flooding Malignaggi’s social media timeline with shit talk. The McGregor faithful are now arguing about who won a training session.
Seriously? Seriously! Good luck on August 26th everyone.
