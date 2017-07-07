NSFW Pic: Conor McGregor says he’s just warming up, so a 19 year old UFC fan flashes her boobs at him

At least she didn’t call Conor McGregor daddy? The Internet is a massive ocean and with well over four million followers on Twitter, Mystic Mac has probably seen it all.

Now thanks to one ambitious female UFC fan in Australia, Conor McGregor has seen all of her. The human body is a wonderful thing and every country has their different norms. 19 years old. Huge UFC fan. Born where nudity isn’t that big of a deal?

Sure, flash your boobs at the future Mayweather Murder. Go get yourself some Internet fans.

Pertinent Update: Her pinned tweet on her profile page

Dinner with Mollie last night and I think I had a bit too much 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YFwvOfTvTq — georgia yo. (@Georgiaraphy) March 29, 2017





Pertinent Update #2: 1) #Feminism 2) Read this caption in Rampage Jackson’s voice

Every feminist should get their tits out Piers pic.twitter.com/X7fkQdf87K — georgia yo. (@Georgiaraphy) June 12, 2017

Pertinent Update #3: Fine. We get it. If you’re still here just go click the link to her profile. We’re all adults here