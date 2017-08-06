MMA & Pro Wrestling Legend Yoshihiro Takayama Paralyzed from Wrestling Accident

With the heaviest of hearts, I report that Pride Legend and Pro Wrestling Noah champion Yoshihiro Takayama is paralyzed.

This update on Takayama is rough. He's paralyzed from the neck down 😟 https://t.co/Q24RFwmtCP — Chelsey (@chelseyhybrid) August 6, 2017

It seems that back on May 6th of this year, Yoshihiro Takayama was injured in a failed spot during a wrestling match. It seems like a DDT gone wrong sent Takayama immediately to the hospital where he ended up undergoing some type of surgery two days later.

Now, Yoshihiro Takayama has representatives coming forward reporting that his injures are quite severe. The article seems to imply that he is completely paralyzed from the neck down. It also implies that the financial burden of his treatment is becoming a concern for the family. Information is sparse, but Middle Easy will update this article and our social media feeds with any updates for people looking to make donations toward his ongoing care.

Yoshihiro Takayama became a part of Mixed Martial Arts history with his war against Don Fyre at Pride 21 back in 2001. A subsequent Pride appearance against Bob Sapp and an earlier fight against Semmy Schilt cemented Takayama as the most courageous big man in all of Japan.

Our thoughts and best wishes go out to Yoshihiro Takayama and his family during this trying period.