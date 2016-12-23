Video: Cartoon Conor McGregor Robs the World of it’s Belts Before Travelling to Space for Orion’s

First it was the featherweight title, that wasn’t enough. Conor McGregor then had to challenge for the lightweight title. Will he go after the welterweight title as well? Would he even stop there!? Of course not, he’s Conor motherFOOKIN’ McGregor and he’s going to take every single belt on Earth — gold, leather, interim — and then he’s going to goddamn outer space.

After knocking out Alvarez — QUICK LEFT! — and becoming “champ champ”, McGregor was supposedly going on paternity leave. This new cartoon gives another insight into McGregor’s absence from the UFC: A belt taking world tour. No belts are safe. Everyone should change into drawstring pants right now or suffer a belt theft.

Watch this amazing cartoon and keep all belts away from your general vicinity.

