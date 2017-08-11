Bows! Here is video of a rare standing elbow walkoff knockout today in extreme Muay Thai

When your name Muay Thai fighting name is Kwangtung The Real Fighter it’s pretty much your destiny to do awesome shit in the ring. The moon and the waves of Earth have predetermined you a life of doing very violent things to other humans in a Muay Thai ring.

When regular Muay Thai fighting isn’t enough to quench your thirst, you must turn to the world of extreme Muay Thai. Let’s watch Kwangtung The Real Fighter spam the his elbow strike button until he finally lays out Bakhodirjon Shoabdukodirov with the nastiest elbow strike you will see all weekend.

Happy Friday extreme Muay Thai standing elbow walk off knockout purists.