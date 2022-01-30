(Video) Ronda Rousey Returns To WWE In Style, Wins ‘Royal Rumble’

‘Rowdy’ has finally made her return to the wrestling ring.

Guess Who’s Back

Ronda Rousey would surprise a lot of people at WWE’s latest ‘Royal Rumble’ on Saturday night. Not only did the former UFC Champion come back into the ring, she’d also win the whole shebang.

Midway into the pro wrestling match, the return of Rousey would be signaled by one iconic song: ‘Bad Reputation’ by Joann Jett & The Black Hearts. The crowd would go wild for ‘Rowdy’ upon her entrance.

She had not competed in the WWE since 2019. Since then, Rousey has focused on being a mother and occasionally, a video game streamer.

Rousey Wins

Rousey won over all the women in their Royal Rumble match. The returning ‘Rowdy’ would get the victory after eliminating ‘Charlotte Flair’.

Back in the win column, the former UFC & WWE Champion will compete at WrestleMania 38 in April. It looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Rousey in the ring. Her return to the WWE is a full feature and not just a short cameo, after all.

Rousey would first crossover into the world of pro wrestling back in 2018. She’d find success in this transition, after being KO’ed by Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm in the UFC. Ronda Rousey looks to get even more success in her rebound to the ring.