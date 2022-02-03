(Video) Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Returns On AEW Dynamite

Paige VanZant has found herself back inside the squared circle.

Dan Lambert, the head honcho of American Top Team, has become a regular for AEW, an American wrestling promotion. Lambert plays the role of a heel manager and has been known to bring fighters who train at ATT along with him. VanZant made her first AEW appearance back in Sept. 2021.

PVZ Returns To AEW

Lambert has begun a feud with Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi. On the Feb. 2 episode of Dynamite, Lambert brought Paige VanZant with him, which led to a pull-apart in the ring.

VanZant currently competes under the BKFC banner. She took some flak online over her performance against Rachael Ostovich back in July 2021 and she fired back.

“Guess what bitches???!! I’m still smiling!!! My story is full of setbacks, road blocks and detours. But, it is also filled with major comebacks, peace in my soul and a grace that saved my life. I promise you this, I would endure this pain everyday of my life over the pain of regret. I am going to keep chasing my dream one step at a time. 99.9% of the people on earth would not dare do what I do. This story will be even better then my first. “And if you haven’t read my book before click the link in my bio. That is real pain. This is just a bad chapter. And to anyone out there struggling. Pain is only for a moment. The world may be dark and love to hate on you, but darkness does not drive out darkness only light can do that. So DO NOT STOP SHINING!!!! ✨❤️”

Many believe that PVZ will eventually pursue wrestling full-time. She’s said in the past that she wouldn’t rule out a WWE run. Now that she’s gotten comfortable with AEW, we may soon see her compete in the ring.

We did not have @PaigeVanZant looking to knock out @TheBrandiRhodes on our 2022 bingo cards #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2wUfHpw5wg — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 3, 2022