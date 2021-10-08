Deontay Wilder Confirms Theory of Tyson Fury Being a Cheater:”I’ll go to my grave believing what I believe in”

Deontay Wilder is doubling down on his belief that Tyson Fury was a cheater during their heavyweight rematch. Wilder believes that Fury used loaded gloves during their second encounter.

Initial Comments

Those who don’t know what loaded gloves are are boxing gloves that are filled with dense material. In most cases, the building material plaster is placed inside the gloves to harden them, boosting the impact and damage caused by punches.

“Look at Tyson Fury’s rap sheet, he’s one of the biggest cheats in boxing, but do you ever hear about it? They don’t care,” he said in a past interview. “When it’s all said and done, all over for me, I can look myself in the face, in the mirror and say, ‘I did it the right way.’

Wilder Still Believes Fury is a Cheater

During the Wilder versus Fury 3 press conference, Wilder was asked about his comments regarding Fury’s history as a cheater. Instead of taking the opportunity to explain his words further in-dept, he elected to say that he is correct in his beliefs.

“I don’t regret it and I’ll go to my grave believing what I believe in,” Wilder said. “I know things for fact, I have confirmation, clarity of a lot of things. One thing about it: men lie, women lie, but your eyes don’t lie with what you see. People can believe what they want, we’re all human, but the eyes don’t lie, and it only made me better as a man, as a fighter to understand, to see things and know things for facts. It made me even hungrier than before.

Many questioned Wilder’s tactics from the very beginning of their second fight. Instead of using his trademark style when he walks opponents down and lands his trademark right hand, he came out poised. He paced himself, threw an occasional jab, and fought most of the entire fight on his back foot.

Fury was ultimately able to corner Deontay and unleash a barrage of punches forcing the action to stop via TKO. Now fans will await the heavily anticipated trilogy fight.