Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fought in an instant classic match at UFC 256. One day removed from the fight, fans are already calling it the best match in UFC flyweight history. This speaks high volumes due to the likes of Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo, who completely ran the division in their respective eras. Although both men fought to a draw, Moreno is calling for a rematch due to his shoulder popping out at UFC 256.

Moreno on Shoulder Injury Against Figueiredo

The fight between Fig and Moreno ended in a majority draw. Subsequently, Deiveson Figueiredo was able to retain his title. Talks of a rematch have already made rounds in the MMA world and everyone seems to agree with that. Of course, both fighters will need some time to rest after making a 3 weeks turnaround for their classic clash.

Moreno was praised for not only his toughness in the fight but his ability to rattle off offense in the midst of taking damage. After the competition, he revealed a shoulder injury that happened during the fight to ESPN+.

“I don’t think it’s broken, but I threw too many jabs, and I felt something in my shoulder,” Moreno said. “After that, I felt amazing. I feel really good, to be honest. [I threw the jab very hard], and something popped in my shoulder. But I think it’s fine.”

Making the Rematch

Despite Moreno’s injury, he was able to remain focused and adjust his gameplan throughout the fight. Furthermore, he noted that he thought Fig would punch harder than he actually does, and he would like a rematch.

“I expected a little bit more power from him,” Moreno said. “Although he has power, it’s obvious, because when he threw punches at my body, I felt it. But I started I get more confidence during the fight. I think I needed to put more pressure in the fifth round, but it is what it is.” “We need a rematch, for me, for the fans, for Figueiredo, for everybody,” he told Rogan. “For the sport, of course.”

Although the fight ended in a draw, fans immediately had the desire to see more. How do fans believe the rematch would go?