Drakkar Klose Suffered “Extreme Whiplash” From Jeremey Stephens Push

New details have surfaced regarding injuries sustained to Drakkar Klose following an altercation with Jeremy Stephens at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Klose vs Stephens was initially intended to be the co-main event of UFC Vegas 24. However, Klose was forced to drop out after Stephens pushed him across the stage when the two faced off on Friday.

“Extreme Whiplash”

The actual injury has now been revealed via ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, who posted the following on Twitter:

“Per Drakkar Klose’s team, they just got their CT scan results back: He suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result of the push. No sign of dehydration or anything that could come from a bad weight cut. … the neck sprain is in essence extreme whiplash.” https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1383594683222294535

Statement From Klose

This news followed a statement released by Klose himself, which revealed the initial reaction he had to Stephens’ shove. He stated that:

“After I was pushed by Jeremy Stephens at UFC Faceoffs, I immediately felt my hand go numb and neck tighten up. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the PI to get worked on by the UFC PT staff for 2 hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching and even saw the PT staff later that night.” “I woke up early this morning with a migrane / headache, nausea and the only thing that made me feel better was laying in the dark. UFC got me medicine and I rested for a couple hours before getting up and vomiting. It was at that point we called the UFC doctor and he made the decision to send me to the hospital. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited for this fight , I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight, but these issues are out of my control.”

This is the second time this year that Klose has had a fight cancelled after Jai Herbert dropped out of their bout due to covid. The UFC have announced their intention to rebook Stephens vs Klose as soon as Drakkar is medically cleared to fight again.