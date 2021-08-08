Dana White on Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou: “Vince (McMahon) couldn’t have wrote a better script for this whole thing.”

Dana White doesn’t believe that even Vince McMahon could have written a better script than the current heavyweight landscape after UFC 265. During the event, Ciryl Gane stepped into the home state of Derrick Lewis and captured the UFC’s interim heavyweight title.

Gane vs. Lewis

Ciryl Gane made relatively easy work of Derrick Lewis last night. During the fight, fans waited for Lewis to capitalize on Gane and land a trademark power punch to put the Frenchmen to sleep. However, Gane had other plans and fought one of the most technical heavyweight fights of all time.

Lewis could never find the range to land his heavy shots to Gane’s extremely high fight IQ. Ultimately, he coasted on offense until he exploded in the third round and finished Derrick via TKO.

Dana White Compares UFC 265 Aftermath to Vince McMahon and WWE

That result sets up a unification bout between Gane and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. For Dana White, the outcome of events couldn’t have unfolded any more perfectly. He spoke to the media after UFC 265 to give his assessment of Gane vs. Lewis. As well as the state of the heavyweight division.

“What I love is when we were going into this fight, I was telling everybody and it’s absolutely true. You have two of the best possible heavyweights in the world fighting each other. You have the guy who beat Francis Ngannou, right? And a guy who is undefeated with the whole backstory that you just said, right? This fight got a lot of heat. It created a lot of interest. Ciryl Gane goes out tonight,” said Dana. “France is open now and we just got a TV deal in France. Here we are. What you always want to do when you either build fighters or build fights or put on fights is you want to have the best possible guys fighting each other that you possibly can. It doesn’t get any better than this. You couldn’t write it. You couldn’t script it. F*cking Vince (McMahon) couldn’t have wrote a better script for this whole thing. It’s beautiful.”

Do fans believe that the outcome of UFC 265 was perfect for the organization?