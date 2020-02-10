Brian Ortega: If Zabit Wants Title Fight, ‘Take A Five Rounder’ With Me

Brian Ortega Wants Five Round Fight With Zabit Magomedsharipov

Brian Ortega has heard the rumors that he is being looked at to fight Zabit Magomedsharipov. He says they are true, but he only wants the bout under one condition.

Ortega was at one point considered to be the future of the UFC’s featherweight division. This is not to say that is no longer true, however he has not fought since losing his first shot at the title, back in 2018. Therefore the momentum behind this exciting young prospect has slowed a bit.

Filling the spot of most exciting prospect, which was once occupied by Ortega, is Zabit Magomedsharipov. The Dagestan native is undefeated in his first six UFC bouts, and brings an exciting style to the cage. As a result, he is more or less one big win away, from a fight for the belt. The only complaint surrounding him, is the fact his cardio is suspect, and he has not yet had a five round fight.

Recent rumors suggest that Zabit could be getting that opportunity against Brian Ortega. The word on the street was the UFC wanted to make the bout, but it was still not official. Speaking with Brett Okamoto backstage at UFC 247, T-City explained that the holdup was not on his end. However he explained that he does want the fight under one big condition.

“Just spoke to Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) backstage. He told me he is aware of the Zabit Magomedsharipov rumors but nothing is signed and he’s not sure what’s going on. He DOES want to fight Zabit five rounds. Says if Zabit wants to be a champ this year, take a five-rounder.”

