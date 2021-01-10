Michael Bisping Says “No Logic” in Tony Ferguson’s Arguement on Khabib’s MMA Record

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is rejecting all slander towards the perfect MMA record of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Previously, Tony Ferguson eluded that Khabib’s unblemished record could be due to not facing high-level opponents. However, Bisping believes that Khabib’s slow and dominant build to the throne has been an impressive achievement.

Ferguson on Khabib’s Record

Ferguson previously shared his thoughts on Khabib’s professional record in the comment section underneath a post by Casual MMA Police via Instagram.

“Ahhh Khabieber’s record… facts: more than half of fatheads professional fights were only two round sanctioned bouts,” wrote Tony. “All before UFC. To be professional fights in most leagues, there must be three sanctioned rounds to be considered professional. Fights (sic) leagues such [as] UFC & farm league. The three by two round TUF fights should count on my record if that’s the case. Give me three more knockouts & victories on my record.”

Bisping on Tony Ferguson Comments

Of course, the MMA community chimed in with their take, virtually disagreeing with Tony completely. In fact, Bisping took to his podcast to give his thoughts on Ferguson’s comments as well.

“The point I’m making is, you build, you build to that (level),” Bisping said. “When I started in the UFC — or sorry, professional MMA, the guy I fought wasn’t very good. You build your way up to it and you fight the best guys when you get up to that level. You shouldn’t be fighting good guys at that time. “And since he’s got to the UFC, and continued to be undefeated and — I mean, I love Tony (Ferguson) but there’s no logic in the argument there,” Bisping said. “Ok, great he didn’t fight the best people prior to the UFC, ok fair enough have whatever feelings you want on that. When he got to the UFC, he remained undefeated, he fought excellent competition. He beat (Dustin) Poirier, (Conor) McGregor, (Justin) Gaethje — there’s so many people I can’t think off the top of my head, and he beat them all. So what he did before the UFC shouldn’t even matter.”

13 of Nurmagomedov’s 29 wins have come outside of the UFC. Thus, giving him a 13-0 record under the Zuffa banner which is 1 win better than Ferguson’s winning streak from 2013 to 2019.

