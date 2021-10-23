Alex Caceres Chokes Out Seung Woo Choi – UFC Vegas 41 Results (Highlights)

Round 1:

Alex Caceres starts off the round aggressive. In the opening minute, Caceres lands a beautiful head kick on Choi. Choi is unfazed at the thud. Caceres outpoints him with a series of kicks, Choi won’t back down however. A body kick landed by Caceres would leave his chin exposed in the middle of the round. Choi would unload a devastating right hand which dropped Caceres. Choi swarmed him on the ground trying to pound away for a finish. He was unable to get it. With Caceres rushing quickly to his feet, Choi landed an illegal knee while Caceres was till grounded. Referee Jason Herzog stops the action to let Caceres recover. A point is taken away from Choi and the fight resumes. Round ends with a battle on the feet.

Round 2:

Round 2 starts off as a sharpshooting war between strikers. What looks to be a very competitive fight on the feet takes a way different turn as the time runs down. Caceres, while in the clinch, seizes control of Choi’s back. With a body triangle in place on the feet, the fight goes to the ground as Caceres squeezes the life out of Choi with a rear-naked choke. Choi has no choice but to tap, giving Caceres his fifth straight win.

Official result: Alex Caceres defeats Seung Woo Choi via rear-naked choke in round 2 (3:31).

Check out the highlights below: