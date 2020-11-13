Thiago Santos will not be out of action for long.

As per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC is finalizing a light heavyweight bout between Santos and rising prospect Aleksandar Rakic which will take place March 6.

There is no event or location planned for that date as of yet. However, Santos vs. Rakic is expected to be a three-round fight and will not serve as the event’s headliner.

Santos To Have Quick Layoff

Santos is clearly eager to remain active.

The Brazilian only recently returned to action this past weekend at UFC Vegas 13 when he took on Glover Teixeira in the headliner in what was his first fight in 16 months following injuries and multiple surgeries.

Despite dropping Teixeira twice in the contest, “Marreta” was ultimately outclassed by the veteran on the ground as he was submitted in the third round. He will now look to snap a two-fight losing streak when he returns to action for his second fight in four months.

Rakic, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith in August to bounce back from his split verdict defeat to Volkan Oezdemir last December.

In total, the 25-year-old Austrian is 5-1 with the UFC and a win over a former title challenger in Santos would put him right in the mix among the top contenders.

Both fighters carry plenty of power so don’t expect this one to last the full 15 minutes.