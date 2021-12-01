Sean O’Malley Disses Dominick Cruz For Being On The Prelims: ‘For Your Ego, That’s Gotta Hurt’

Sean O’Malley is at it once again.

Taking Shots

The slam-dunk UFC star is shooting for three’s on the mic. While he is preparing for Raulian Paiva next week at UFC 269, it doesn’t stop him from putting other UFC bantamweights on blast. Two of which will fight each other on the prelims of the star-studded event.

O’Malley is talking about no other than Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz.

It came at quite a shock that Cruz, the former UFC Champion, would make his return on the prelims against ranked opponent Pedro Munhoz. Cruz is coming off a decision win over O’Malley’s teammate Casey Kenney last March. He is considered one of, if not, the greatest bantamweight of all time.

His opponent is no slouch either. Munhoz has mounted wins over the likes of Rob Font, Jimmie Rivera and former champ Cody Garbrandt. He would lose to Jose Aldo last August, in a competitive fight.

The matchup between notable names takes place in the stacked bantamweight division. Yet, the fight itself will take place on the prelims of UFC 269. What will follow is bout between unranked fighters Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva.

Cruz ‘Messed Up’

To ‘Suga’, this could be considered as karma, because he called out both Cruz and Munhoz earlier this year. However, the potential fights would never come into fruition. With his position on the pay-per-view main card of UFC 269, O’Malley has a lot of trash to talk.

“[Cruz] messed up.” O’Malley told The Schmo in a recent interview. “I called him and Pedro Munhoz [out] and now they’re on the prelims. “I guess it doesn’t really matter. They’re gonna get paid the same, whether they’re on the main card or the prelims. I’m gonna get paid the same whether I’m opening up the main card or the prelims. So, as far as making money wise, it doesn’t really matter. We’re getting paid the same.”

Prelim Problems

O’Malley may not think money is the issue for Cruz but he thinks there’s something else digging at ‘The Dominator’. He has a theory that the problem lies within Cruz’s ego.

“But for your ego, that’s gotta hurt. We’re talking about one of the best bantamweights ever and you’re on the prelims. I don’t even know if he’s headlining the prelims. Prelim Pedro vs. Dominick, it just makes sense down there. I haven’t talked to anyone that’s super excited for that fight.

King Of The Unranked

‘Suga’ Sean is no stranger to making unique claims upon his success in the UFC. For starters, he calls himself undefeated although he suffered his first TKO loss to ‘Chito’ Vera in 2020. The loss wouldn’t be registered under O’Malley’s imaginary ‘Suga State Atheltic Commission’.

Not having a number next to his name, O’Malley has staked another claim, a royal one at that.

“They’re both top 10, I’m pretty sure.” O’Malley said of Cruz and Munhoz. “Me and Paiva aren’t even ranked and we’re opening up the main card. It just goes to show… I’m the unranked champ.”