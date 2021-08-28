Movlid Khaybulaev Outworks Brendan Loughnane, Gets Decision – PFL Playoffs Results (Highlights)

Dagestani danger Movlid Khaybulaev meets British powerhouse Brendan Loughnane in the PFL featherweight semi-final. The winner will fight Chris Wade for the $1M World Championship.

Round 1:

Khaybulaev goes for a takedown on the Brit immediately. He secures it easily and topples Loughnane. Loughnane lunges punches from bottom but doesn’t do much of anything throughout the round. Khaybulaev controls Loughnane for the entirety of the round, trying to advance to better positions from top. Loughnane finally gets back to his feet just for Khaybulaev to get a super slam on him to the end off the round.

Round 2:

Loughnane favors the distance, being in and out when it comes to the striking department. Loughnane is very wary of the takedown. Jabs from Loughnane wouldn’t keep Khaybulaev at bay for long though. The Dagestani wrestler would continue to dominate after initiating another successful takedown on Loughnane. Khaybulaev collects more minutes of control time. Khaybulaev locks in a Dagestani handcuff and pounds away Loughnane to end the round.

Round 3:

Loughnane has 5 minutes to take back the fight with a finish. Loughnane looks to make something happen on the feet, absolutely picking his shots, unloading on Khaybulaev. Khaybulaev would be rocked by Loughnane with sniper strikes. The treading Loughnane would choose not to go for it all in terms of finding a finish, likely because he was fearing another takedown. The stumbling Khaybulaev would regain his composure, surviving the onslaught. Blood would drip from the crushed nose of his, but this wouldn’t stop him from getting another takedown on Loughnane. The round ends.

Official result: Movlid Khaybulaev defeats Brendan Loughnane via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Check out the highlights below:

Movlid has Brendan pinned against the cage. How will Brendan respond?#PFLPlayoffs

LIVE NOW ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌐 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/D0jNdw7a4S — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 28, 2021

Movlid continues to dominate with his wrestling #PFLPlayoffs

LIVE NOW ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌐 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/RQA4mKstSK — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 28, 2021