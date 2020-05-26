Manager: Jorge Masvidal Already In Camp, Opponent To Be Revealed Shortly

Kawa: Masvidal Definitely Wants To Fight

Jorge Masvidal is not ducking anyone.

Some observers took Masvidal’s angling for a rematch with Nate Diaz as a sign that he was ducking welterweight champion Kamaru Usman — who he was expected to face next.

For manager Abraham Kawa, that is simply an absurd claim given the history of “Gamebred” and his backyard brawls.

People saying @GamebredFighter is ducking anyone is smoking some real good stuff. Like really? The guy who fought in a backyard against a guy 40-50pounds heavier than him? Never has said no to any fight? You guys are funny. Stay off my timeline — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) May 26, 2020

And Jorge is a man of his word. Take that to the bank. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) May 26, 2020

Kawa explained further in an interview stating that Masvidal is already in camp with his opponent soon to be revealed.

“He definitely wants to fight somebody,” Kawa told MMA Junkie Radio. “That person, we’re all going to find out shortly. I don’t want to give too much away, but I will say Jorge has been a man of his word since I’ve known him; he’s never lied or said something, then something else happened. He’s not that kind of guy. When he says, ‘This is what I want, this is what I want to do,’ that’s what happens. He gave somebody his word, so we’ll see. I can’t say too much now, but it’s going to be fun.” “Jorge’s in camp, he’s training, he’s ready to rock and roll, so we’re looking forward to fight. Whether it’s in July or a little bit later, that’ll be fine, too, but he’s absolutely ready to rock and roll.”

Given Kawa’s repeated statement of Masvidal giving someone his word, it could very well be that a Diaz rematch is on the cards.

Masvidal dominated Diaz in their UFC 244 headliner last November; however, the fight came to a controversial end as the doctor ruled the latter unable to continue due to cuts near his eye. Masvidal would offer him a rematch soon after.

As for a first-ever UFC title fight? Kawa feels Masvidal, who rose to superstardom last year, is now in a position where he holds the cards regardless of the division.

“Jorge has the one [BMF] title, the one thing that nobody else has,” Kawa said. “I don’t care if you’re Conor (McGregor), if you’re Henry (Cejudo), if you’re Usman, it does not matter who you are. Nobody has that belt; that belt belongs to Jorge. He just so happens to be at 170 pounds, so if you want to fight him, I think you’ve got to come to the table with something other than ‘I’ve got this.’ “The truth is, if Jorge tomorrow wanted to drop to 155 pounds and challenge the titleholder there, he has that ability. He’s technically a champion. At 170, he can challenge the current champion. It’s really up to Jorge. I believe the division goes as Jorge goes. I don’t think anybody is clamoring to see a rematch with Usman and anybody, or Usman and the next guy. I think everybody is looking for Jorge vs. that guy.”

For now, all we can do is wait and see what transpires.