Jon Jones Done With Jackson-Wink, Searches For New Gym To Call Home

It looks like Jon Jones’ days at Jackson-Wink MMA gym are officially over.

Cause & Effect

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was temporarily banned from his home gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico after his most recent arrest. The run-in with the law would occur in Las Vegas where Jones and his wife allegedly had a physical altercation.

The ban would come as a result of this and Jon Jones’ evident problems with alcohol. Coach Mike Winkle-John wouldn’t let Jones back in until he cleaned up and got his life back together.

Burning Bridges

On Sunday, it was learned that ‘Bones’ won’t be returning to the long-time gym, which he has been with even before winning a UFC title.

I definitely wouldn’t mind traveling a little bit and visiting a few places. You guys got any recommendations? https://t.co/SF1NPleemu — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

I don’t feel like I carried the team, we have lots of guys doing amazing things out of that gym. I will admit the program isn’t at the level it used to be, and hasn’t been for a while now https://t.co/hs8rAEgWz5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

definitely won’t be going back but I will continue to root for all the fighters that are training there. I do believe my training methods and sessions have improved significantly since changing environments. Grateful for all the time I got to spend there, everything has its time — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

I know I won’t be able to train in my garage forever, eventually I’m going to need more training partners. Mainly wrestling partners and kickboxers. I’m on the lookout for teams that I’ll be able to visit and come train with, maybe get some sparring sessions in. — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

“I definitely wouldn’t mind traveling a little bit and visiting a few places.” Jones tweeted. “Definitely won’t be going back but I will continue to root for all the fighters that are training there. I do believe my training methods and sessions have improved significantly since changing environments. Grateful for all the time I got to spend there, everything has its time. “I know I won’t be able to train in my garage forever.” Jones added. “Eventually I’m going to need more training partners. Mainly wrestling partners and kickboxers. I’m on the lookout for teams that I’ll be able to visit and come train with, maybe get some sparring sessions in.”

Jones hasn’t fought since February 2020. He will not return as a light heavyweight but as a heavyweight. He has gained a lot of weight for his divisional debut and looks to fight the very best in the world, right off the bat.

He will need a great new gym and team behind him if he wants the heavyweight strap.

What gym(s) should Jon Jones try out?