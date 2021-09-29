Dana White Absolutely Unloads On ‘Hypocritical Sack Of S***’ Oscar De La Hoya

Not everybody is a fan of boxer-turned-promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Especially not his biggest hater, Dana White.

The UFC president has traded barbs with De La Hoya for years now. They’ve poured it on each time with words of malice in interviews or over social media.

Who Shot First?

Not putting their differences aside, De La Hoya would open fire on White over Twitter last weekend. The boxing promoter would criticize White for underpaying UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski upon his electric win at UFC 266.

Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. @danawhite have some fucking respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 26, 2021

This wouldn’t be just a battle, it would turn into a war.

Spitting Fire

White would paint a picture to the media following week 5 of Contender Series. The UFC boss made his case to the media at the post-fight press conference.

“He is a lying two-faced hypocritical sack of s***.” White said. ” I hate him so much so that I love to prove he’s a lying hypocritical two-face piece of s***.”

“17 of the 22 fighters on (De La Hoya’s MMA card) got less than the starting compensation in the UFC. Every time he opens his mouth, he acts like ‘oh you’re not paying your fighters?’ He acts like when he put on an event like he pays more than we do or something.

“Yeah, you pay f***ing Canelo a s***load of money, whom you couldn’t hold on to. I have 650 fighteres under contract, you had f***ing one that mattered. He couldn’t keep him.”

“12 of the 22 fighters got less compensation than what we pay kids on the Contender Series.”

Not Done Yet

Just whenever you thought Dana would do a ‘mic drop’, he didn’t. He had more trash talk for his rival De La Hoya.

“The average purse per fighter is $2,000 on a ‘Golden Boy’ De La Hoya card… He’s concerned about Alexander Volkanovski. Before we pay $1 in f***ing purse money, Volkanovski got paid more to wear his UFC Venom kit than Oscar De La Hoya paid ($36,500) the entire fight card.

“I could go on but I think we all get that he’s a liar.”