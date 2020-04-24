Street MMA: Use This 12-yo Girl For All Your Street Fight Needs

12-yo Girl Beats Up Grown Woman In Street MMA Incident

Somehow Street MMA never ceases to entertain, amaze, and surprise you. Our most recent case of sweet vengeance is the perfect example of that.

Let us open our curtains on the stage that is our Street MMA action for the day. Picture the scene: you are a young, 12 year old girl, at the gas station with your mom. All of a sudden your mama starts getting in an argument with two other ladies in the parking lot, and it turns into a fight. So what do you do?

That was the predicament that a young lady found herself in a video that recently emerged from the internet. When her mom dragged another woman out of her car, to start beating her up, things did not go well at first. Once her mom was on the ground with the other lady having the advantage, she tried to help the person who birthed her.

Unfortunately the third adult woman involved in this Street MMA showdown did not take too kindly to that. She pushed the 12 year old girl away, telling her to back off because she’s just a kid. This was something that this preteen did not appreciate, and began beating up the grown adult who was pushing her away. Not only that, but she actually won!

Check out the video:

There are a lot of things to unpack from this video. First of all, the fact that the 12 year old got the better of an adult, at the same time as her mom began taking control of her fight, is just simply phenomenal. Add that with the hilarious commentary of the cameraman, telling his lady to wait until the fight was over, and you have a recipe for awesomeness.

It is safe to assume that the moral of the story is that you are never too young to deliver some sweet Street MMA justice.