Street MMA: NEVER Charge a Street Wrestler, Even as a Tag Team

Wrestler Double Legs and Batters 2 Guys at the SAME Time who Charge Him

There are thousands of hours of consumed video teaching the same lessons in the real world when it comes to street fights. Simply put, there are certain kinds of people that are just not to be messed with. Often times, one can spot the people who don’t understand the unwritten rules of street fights. How? Because they don’t respect the spirit of the foundations that make up what fighting really is. For starters, respect wrestling in street fights. And, never charge a wrestler. More than likely, he’ll take you down and viciously pound you out as shown in the video below.

The convenience of having a friend going into battle sometimes breeds too much certainty. For starters, anytime a street fight is approached with an uneven 1:1 ratio, it’s cowardly. No respect is earned or given for trying to use 2 people against 1. However, when that single person ends up defeating a duo, group, or horde, the group loses all respect forever.

Never Charge a Wrestler

That’s what happened when these two frail guys tried to attack this obviously larger man. It’s still a mystery to this day as to what the beef was actually about. Regardless, they still tried their best to secure an advantage and dominate. Then real life happened.

When you’re on the last level and you have to fight the final boss pic.twitter.com/zAucQ0NaU7 — Best Fights 🎬🍿 (@30SecFights) March 11, 2020

A Lesson Learned

BAD decision. As shown above, wrestling is one of the most underrated disciplines when it comes to street fights. Especially for anyone who is getting jumped. But, this guy managed to take both men down at the same time with a power double leg. Once one was free of the momentum, he viciously slammed the other to the ground, knocking him stiff.

Next, it was time to handle his other opponent, who clearly was only invested in fighting if he had his tag team partner. As expected, he was dropped and battered into the concrete.

So, what did we learn in street MMA today? If someone drops their hips into a wrestling stance and they look powerful, prepare to take a ride if you charge him. Even if there are two of you.