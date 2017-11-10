A Lesson in Street MMA: Don’t bully this jiu jitsu student or you will get armbarred on the playground

This kid is a champion. Feast your eyes upon this short but sweet scrap.

Powerful kids Jiu Jitsu classes A post shared by Eddie Bravo (@eddiebravo10) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

That armbar would put a smile on Ronda Rousey’s face. Our champion even manages to sneak in a beautiful right over-hand and throws a textbook left high kick before taking the brawl to the ground.

The champion takes full mount and begins unleashing the flurry of ground and pound he does this before the victim moves to his back, then our victor poised like a killer cobra sees the opening and quickly snatches the left arm and gets to work.

This kid has it all, stand up, takedowns and ground skills. What makes the video all the more gruesome is the fact that the kid simply refuses to tap. Why would you not tap? He doesn’t even seem to be any pain, he just lies there whilst his arm gets seemingly ripped to shreds; it’s not until one of the older kids tells him to release the arm that he does it.

From the playground to the dojo that kid is a black belt in the making.