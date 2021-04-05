Ex-NFL Player Bruce Campbell Was NOT The One Getting Jaw Broken In Walmart Street Fight (Updated)

If there is one thing that MiddleEasy has tried to teach you over the years, it is that size is not always a factor in a street fight. This was on display recently, when former NFL offensive tackle Bruce Campbell was on the wrong side of an altercation in a Walmart.

Fourth round draft pick Campbell played for the Oakland Raiders from 2010 through to 2014, having a fair amount of hype behind him at the time. That said, during his two year run with that team, he was never able to start in any of the 14 games he was a part of.

From there, he bounced around from team to team, having stints with the Washington Redskins and New York Jets, to name a few. However injuries and various other issues kept his career declining, before he was ultimately released from the Canadian Football League team Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018, effectively ending his career.

Man Gets Hospitalized After Street Fight

It has been a while since Bruce Campbell was at the forefront of the public eye, but that changed recently. Unfortunately it was not for a very good reason, with a video having emerged of what was said to be the former NFL plater being involved in a recent altercation inside of a Walmart.

The video, which was posted to Twitter, sees a man that was identified as Bruce at the self checkout, arguing with another man in regards to a matter that is not understood. Then a fight breaks out, which sees the man getting dropped multiple times, and according to the post, sent to the hospital with a broken jaw.

BREAKING: ex #Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell involved in altercation. Was taken to hospital with a broken jaw. Wow. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EKe9y3jY9q — Raider Albert (@TheFakeAlbert) April 4, 2021

Bruce Campbell Was Not The Man In The Video

Despite initial reports that the man in the video was Bruce Campbell, it turns out that this was not the case. The truth of the matter is that the video was of someone else, and a troll account fooled several thousands of people into believing it was Bruce.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the former offensive tackle confirmed that this was not him. In fact, he expressed frustration with the situation altogether.

“No that was not me. No I did not get my jaw broken. As you can see right now I’m just enjoying fatherhood, and just trying to pursue my next career as a coach,” Campbell said. “I have no idea (where the rumors came from). Man, if I had answers it would have been down, it would’ve been clarified just as fast as it went up. I wouldn’t have got so many messages or phone calls about it this morning.”

Regardless of that, it was still insane to see this super large man getting handled so effortlessly by a man much smaller than he is. As is always the case with the internet, the comments section is littered with people mocking the man for getting smashed into the self checkout machines, and getting blasted the way that he did.

This video is not too dissimilar from the one that recently emerged of another football player getting into a fight. While there are certainly some key differences between that altercation, and this one with Bruce Campbell, they both show what can happen even if you outweigh your street fighting opponent.