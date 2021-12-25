Kickboxing Super Fight Between Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takeru Set For June

There’s something big on the horizon for RIZIN.

Summer Showdown

Kickboxing Champions will collide this summer as RIZIN and RISE king Tenshin Nasukawa collides with K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa. RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara would announce the matchup at a press conference on Friday. The meeting will be in June, with a date TBD.

The two kickboxing stars would face-off ahead of their high-stakes fight.

What We Know

While the details surrounding the bout are still being finalized, the fight will take place at 128lbs. The amount of rounds and whether the fight can end in a draw are some big factors that are still being worked on. Takeru is reportedly asking for unlimited number of extra rounds until a winner has been decided. This would be first reported by The Fighter.

It is also unknown in what ring the fight will take place.

Tenshin’s Last Dance

Tenshin Nasukawa’s kickboxing days are coming to end soon, as the superstar is crossing over into boxing. Nasukawa is set to box MMA legend Takanori Gomi at RIZIN 33 on New Year’s Eve. The booking won’t stop him from taking on other fights ahead of time.

He was expected to have his last kickboxing match in April, however retirement plans will be extended. He will have his last dance against Takeru in June.

The 23 year-old has kept a spotless kickboxing record at 42-0 (and 4-0 in MMA), he looks to keep it that way in June. He’s not a bad boxer either, only losing an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2018. He will meet another combat sports star in Takeru, next.

Takeru Segawa

Takeru, 30, has held championships across 3 weight divisions in K-1. At the current, he is K-1’s reigning and defending featherweight champion. Its has been 9 years since he was last defeated (2012).