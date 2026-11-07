Kim Kyung Pyo Considers RIZIN Callout After Nurkhan Zhumagazy Test

Kim Kyung Pyo is considering a more outspoken push for leading RIZIN opponents if he beats Nurkhan Zhumagazy, rather than continuing to wait quietly for those opportunities.

In an October 30 interview published by MMAPLANET on November 6, he said he remained satisfied with RIZIN despite considering his visibility in Korea. He reported training fatigue while describing his condition as very good. The following account is an English paraphrase of the original Japanese written interview.

He continues at MMA Story under Cha Jung Hwan, with developing teammates and occasional sessions at Havas MMA to avoid becoming overfamiliar with the same partners. Scheduling has limited his recent work with Kim Min Woo.

He prepared for Zhumagazy’s pressure from earlier footage but had not seen the Tenya fight because it was unavailable on RIZIN’s YouTube channel. He denied overlooking the opponent, wanted improvement on his March performance against Yusuke Yachi and credited the long interval with time to rebuild. He withheld tactical specifics.

A Different Kind Of Lightweight Obstacle

The promotion’s own matchup analysis puts the Korean’s overall MMA ability against an opponent whose early RIZIN appearances have principally showcased striking. It identifies physical strength, ground control and punches from top position as Kim’s assets. For Zhumagazy, the emphasis is on speed, movement and the ability to establish his preferred striking distance.

RIZIN lists this as Kim’s sixth appearance, following four wins and one defeat, with every victory coming by a finish. Its preview presents another win as a possible step toward the title picture next year. That is the promotion’s assessment of the stakes, not a promised championship match or an announced next opponent.

Zhumagazy enters his third RIZIN outing on a six-fight winning streak, having beaten Tatsuya Saika and Tenya. The official breakdown describes a dangerous southpaw left hand complemented by kicks, while also noting that he has submission options. It frames ring positioning as an important contest: whether the advancing right-handed fighter can restrict the space available to his mobile, left-handed opponent. Those are pre-fight assessments, not a description of action that has already happened.

Both Lightweights Clear The Contracted Weight

The official November 7 weigh-in record lists Kim at 71.00 kilograms and Zhumagazy at 70.95 for their 71-kilogram contest. Their measurements also show why height and reach are not interchangeable here: the Kazakh stands 181 centimeters to the Korean’s 178, but each has a listed reach of 181 centimeters. Neither man is subject to an over-limit condition in that bout entry.

The matchup is seventh in the main-card order and is scheduled for three five-minute rounds. It is separate from the flyweight championship main event between Makoto Shinryu and Tony Laramie. The complete RIZIN 55 weigh-in report covers the wider card.

RIZIN 55 takes place Sunday, November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba. The current event information gives a 12:30 p.m. local opening, opening fights from 12:45 p.m. and the main card from 2 p.m. Those starts correspond to 3:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. UTC respectively. The venue schedule does not specify an exact walkout time for this particular contest.