A tied match came down to Zahid Valencia’s ability to get behind Khidir Saipudinov at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14. The American won their non-title cruiserweight contest 4-2 at Etihad Arena, with the decisive points arriving in the third period.

The pairing had been announced before the event. Valencia entered with a 4-1 league record, while the Bahrain representative was seeking his first RAF victory. Their different starting positions did not prevent a close contest that remained unresolved entering the last segment. RAF lists their clubs as Cowboy Wrestling Club and Abdulrashid Sadulaev Wrestling Club, respectively. On the same card, Kyle Dake faced Alp Arslan Begenjov for the cruiserweight championship.

Period 1: Valencia Builds A Two-Point Advantage

According to Pavel Zadorin’s written match account, neither wrestler scored during the opening minute. Saipudinov’s inactivity then gave Valencia the first point. A step-out extended the American’s advantage, but an attempted single-leg attack did not produce another score because his opponent defended it.

Period 2: Saipudinov Draws Level

The passivity pressure switched sides in the second period. Valencia received the activity warning, and Saipudinov collected a point. Late in the segment, a body-lock attempt did not develop into a throw, but it did force the American beyond the boundary. That brought the cumulative score to 2-2.

Period 3: Valencia Finds The Decisive Two Points

Zadorin describes Valencia getting behind his opponent to move ahead again. A subsequent leg attack met a counter from above, leaving neither man able to convert the position into more points. Saipudinov continued pressing, but the leader defended through the closing exchanges.

RAF’s finalized record lists period scores of 2-0, 0-2 and 2-0, which add to the official result. It also credits Valencia with one takedown and Saipudinov with none. The bout ended as a points decision across all three periods, not a pin or technical fall.

Valencia Moves To 5-1 In The League

The winner’s updated athlete page shows five victories and one defeat. Before Abu Dhabi, his league wins included a 4-0 decision over Nate Jackson in January, a 10-0 technical fall against Mahmoud Sebie in February and an 8-2 decision against Aeoden Sinclair in April.

His most recent listed outing before this event was a 9-5 win over Ibrahim Kadiev in Moscow on September 5. The single defeat on that record came against Parker Keckeisen in December 2025. Saturday’s result was his fifth consecutive league victory.

Saipudinov now stands at 0-2. His earlier appearance was a 9-4 loss to Sinclair on March 28. Both men therefore had experience against the same opponent, but Saturday’s meeting was their own separate test: a narrow contest rather than a repeat of either Sinclair scoreline.