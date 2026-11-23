Yuuki Sakamoto scored the biggest win of his young kickboxing career on Monday, stopping former Krush champion Daizo Sasaki in the second round of their K-1 Revenge II opener. The official result was a knockout at 1:27 of Round 2 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on November 23.

The 24-year-old ARROWS GYM fighter had entered with seven victories in eight professional appearances. Beating Sasaki adds a former champion at two Krush weights to his record, rather than simply another prospect. His updated K-1 profile lists eight wins, one defeat and seven knockout victories.

Yuuki Sakamoto vs. Daizo Sasaki: Round-by-round

Round 1

Both men worked inside low kicks early. Sakamoto answered one of Sasaki’s kicks with his right hand and took the initiative moving forward. Sasaki circled, fired his right and used the jab to set up kicks. Sakamoto missed with a swinging right as he pressed, while Sasaki also brought his left hook into play.

Round 2

Sakamoto opened with a crescent kick, with Sasaki responding through a one-two. The younger fighter’s right hand then produced a knockdown. Another right, following low kicks, put Sasaki down again. When Sasaki rose, Sakamoto followed with hooks from both sides until the referee intervened. K-1 recorded the finish as a KO, ending the contest before a third round was needed.

K-1 also released the following highlight of the finish.

A prospect’s winning run meets a veteran’s championship record

Sakamoto’s recent results explain why this was a meaningful step up. He beat Shoya by decision at Krush 190 on July 25, after knockout victories over Jinya Yamaura in January 2026 and Atsuto Matsumoto in April 2025. The decision against Shoya showed he could win without a stoppage; Monday restored the finishing pattern that marks most of his victories.

The Tokyo-born orthodox fighter competes at 65 kilograms and is listed at 172 centimeters. His amateur accomplishments include Challenge A class titles at 70 kilograms in K-1’s national amateur tournament and its 34th amateur event. His professional career began with a January 2022 appearance at Krush 133, making the experience gap against Sasaki substantial.

Sasaki, who turned 36 three days before the fight, has held both the Krush lightweight and super-lightweight championships. He won the lightweight tournament in 2016, then moved up after losing that belt in 2018. A February 2020 victory over Hayato Suzuki brought him the super-lightweight title, which he subsequently defended three times.

He also reached the final of K-1’s 2018 super-lightweight championship tournament and later challenged Tetsuya Yamato for the belt in September 2022. More recently, his record includes an April stoppage loss to Alassane Kamara, following a May 2025 win over Kensei Kondo. Monday’s defeat therefore leaves his attempted rebound unfinished.

Sasaki’s updated profile lists 60 professional contests: 36 wins, 23 losses and one draw, with eight knockout wins. The DyR studio veteran is listed at 173 centimeters, only one centimeter taller than Sakamoto despite the much larger difference in professional experience.

This was the first bout on the nine-fight K-1 Revenge II card, a three-round super-lightweight contest with a possible extension. It was not a title defense: Sakamoto’s victory does not transfer either of Sasaki’s former championships.