Yutaro Asahi returned to ONE Championship with a unanimous decision over Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo on November 18. All three judges backed the Japanese striker after three rounds, giving him a victory over a former bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

The non-title contest proceeded at 152 pounds after Asahi missed the originally agreed 150-pound catchweight. He forfeited 25% of his purse to Petchtanong under the revised conditions announced at the weigh-ins. The scale readings were 152.0 for Asahi and 149.6 for Petchtanong.

Both fighters passed hydration testing: Asahi recorded 1.0023 and Petchtanong 1.0222, below ONE’s passing threshold of 1.0250. The adjustment concerned the agreed weight limit, not a failed hydration test, and allowed the matchup to remain on the card.

Round 1: Asahi Works Behind A Varied Kicking Attack

In an English translation of ONE’s Japanese ringside report, Petchtanong gradually closed the distance, but Asahi kept attacking with kicks. High kicks, hook kicks and spinning back kicks supplied different looks as the Phoenix Gym fighter worked at his preferred range.

Round 2: Front Kicks And Jabs Check Petchtanong’s Advance

Asahi combined his front kick and jab to interrupt Petchtanong’s forward movement. He hit and moved away, making the exchange of distance a central feature of the middle round rather than settling into sustained close-range trading.

ONE’s official result announcement shows Asahi having his hand raised after the decision:

ONE to watch 👀 Yutaro Asahi 🇯🇵 defeats former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong by unanimous decision! @k_you51 #ONESAMURAI5 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Subscribe to The Inner Circle at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv and watch ONE Samurai 5 FREE!

🇯🇵 Available with U-NEXT… pic.twitter.com/uFdZ1zI8zm — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

Round 3: The Distance Battle Goes To The Judges

Both continued trying to establish their range in the final round. Neither landed a major blow in the promotion’s written account of that period. Asahi took the 3-0 decision; both finalized athlete records list the outcome as a unanimous decision at 3:00 of Round 3.

The result moves Asahi to two wins from two ONE appearances across two sports. His April 2024 promotional debut brought a unanimous decision over Seksan Or Kwanmuang under Muay Thai rules. This return was a kickboxing assignment, adding a different kind of victory to his ONE record.

Petchtanong entered after outpointing Ben Woolliss at ONE Fight Night 43. His promotional resume includes the split-decision victory over Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 163 that earned him the bantamweight kickboxing championship. The 41-year-old was facing a 27-year-old opponent here, but no championship changed hands in Tokyo.

Before the event, Asahi had framed the matchup as a chance to raise his international profile after more than two and a half years away from ONE. He also identified Akimoto and Yuki Yoza as future kickboxing opponents, while expressing interest in another Muay Thai appearance. Those were pre-fight ambitions, not newly confirmed bookings following this decision.