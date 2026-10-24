Yonger Bastida Beats Zach Elam 9-1 At RAF 14

Yonger Bastida earned his first Real American Freestyle victory by beating Zach Elam 9-1 at RAF 14 on Friday, October 23. The heavyweight contest in Las Vegas renewed a rivalry that began in college, with the Cuban taking all three periods.

The opening segment produced a 4-0 lead. Only one point separated the wrestlers in the second, but it also went to Bastida, taking him into the final period with a five-point cushion and no points conceded.

Elam got onto the scoreboard in the third, when the scoring was 4-1 against him. Those period totals reconcile directly to the final result: 4+1+4 for the winner and 0+0+1 for his opponent. RAF recorded three takedowns for Bastida and none for Elam; its published statistics do not identify the value or timing of each individual scoring action.

BASTIDA TAKES THE WIN Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/U8MmSfTxyC — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

The Leg Attacks Behind The Heavyweight Win

In the promotion’s short ringside action clip, Bastida stays attached through a standing exchange before the wrestlers go to the mat. He remains over his opponent as they work on the surface, with the latter portion showing a turning sequence and continued top pressure. The distant camera angle does not establish exactly which points were awarded during that extract.

BASTIDA GOT IT DONE 🔥 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/jUrqrnjDfj — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

Closer official photographs provide a different view of the physical exchanges: the pink-and-black-clad Bastida attacks a leg while Elam works over his upper body, and another image shows the two tightly engaged on the mat. The released footage is a highlight, not a continuous record of the entire contest.

A First RAF Win After The Collegiate Rivalry

Before the match, RAF’s own tactical assessment stated:

“For Bastida to continue his run of dominance over Elam he will need to attack the legs early.”

That preview also described the contrasting challenge for Elam: manage distance, maintain positioning and make his size count rather than allow easy entries. The promotion framed freestyle exposure scoring as an added opportunity for Bastida compared with their previous collegiate meetings, where he had already held the head-to-head advantage.

RAF’s updated athlete cards now list Bastida at 1-1 and Elam at 0-2. The latter had entered after a 7-3 debut defeat to Givi Matcharashvili, making this another opportunity to turn a competitive collegiate background into a first promotional win.

This was a non-title bout on the Fox Nation broadcast. Elsewhere in the early action, Bella Mir stopped Hope Chase, while Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov edged Mekhi Lewis. The show was headlined by Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis in the middleweight crossover championship match.