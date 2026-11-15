Wakana Tsujii Stops MOMO With Body Knees At KNOCK OUT 70

Wakana Tsujii beat MOMO by technical knockout at 2:05 of round two at KNOCK OUT 70 in Tokyo on November 15. Their RED women’s super-flyweight assignment was the seventh bout at Korakuen Hall and had been scheduled for three three-minute rounds.

Round 1: The outside fight favors Tsujii

Tsujii, a southpaw, established her preferred range with the right jab and front kick. The Japanese ringside accounts describe her changing the target of her left-sided attacks, moving between the body and head rather than relying on one opening. Her height made it difficult for MOMO to bridge the gap: attempts to land the right hand fell short as the taller fighter kept her outside.

The exchanges did not remain entirely at kicking distance. When the athletes came together, Tsujii brought her knees into play and began finding the body.

Round 2: MOMO closes in, but the knees take over

MOMO made a more determined effort to close in during the second round, getting into the clinch and landing a right elbow. That adjustment did not neutralize the danger at short range. Tsujii repeatedly drove her left knee into the body, wearing down the shorter fighter rather than looking exclusively for attacks upstairs.

The first knockdown came during that sustained body attack. After MOMO rose, another knee sent her down again. She returned to her feet a second time, but could not establish a fighting stance. The referee intervened instead of allowing another exchange, leaving no need for judges’ scorecards or a third round.

本日のKNOCK OUT、女子3試合。辻井和奏がKO勝利、堀田優月が勝利、Ren TIGER LEONvs津久居巴菜はドローでした！試合写真＆レポは後ほどLady Go！で更新致します。何卒、宜しくお願い致します！ — Lady Go！/ Hirofumi Sugi Photographer (@_sugi2009) November 15, 2026

Three promotional appearances, three victories

The result gives the BRING IT ON Paraestra AKK athlete three wins from her three listed KNOCK OUT appearances this year. Her promotional history began with a March 14 split decision over RUI JANJIRA, with scores of 30-28, 28-29 and 29-28. She then knocked out Ruanphae Commando Gym at 2:02 of round one on August 2. This was another non-title assignment, not a defense of a promotional belt.

MOMO represented S-Gym. Her official history includes an April 2025 points victory over Miho, with all three judges returning 30-26. The physical difference here was considerable: the promotion lists Tsujii at 168 centimeters and MOMO at 154. Those figures describe height, not a measured reach advantage.

Under RED rules, elbows and clinch knees are legal, while throws, submissions and attacks on a grounded opponent are not. The permitted close-range weapons therefore remained important even when the fighters moved beyond their initial kicking exchanges. Both had made the 52-kilogram limit: the official weigh-in recorded Tsujii at 51.90 kilograms and MOMO at 51.65.