Victor Hugo Submits Devhonte Johnson In 95 Seconds At ONE Fight Night 49 – Highlights

Victor Hugo settled his trilogy with Devhonte Johnson by submission in their ONE Championship debuts. The Brazilian secured a rear-naked choke at 1:35 of the openweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 49, staged at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The card began Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand, corresponding to Friday evening, November 6, for the U.S. Prime Video broadcast. This was the Fight Night 49 program, rather than the separate Inner Circle 37 event held at the same venue earlier in the weekend.

Round 1: Sweep, back control and the finish

ONE’s completed written account identifies a foot sweep as the entry that put Johnson on the canvas. Hugo moved quickly to the back, but the finish was not immediate: they fought for hand control before he established his choking grip.

The pressure came across the jaw as the American tapped. The official highlight below shows the closing hold and release; the preceding sweep and back take are documented in the promotion’s full result report.

VENOMOUS 🐍 ADCC World Champion Victor Hugo 🇧🇷 submits Devhonte Johnson in his ONE debut!#ONEFightNight49 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

📺 How to Watch in Your Country 👉 Link in Bio

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch Live on Sky Sports

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 195+ countries (check local… pic.twitter.com/Tn2vfQqSyd — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 7, 2026

The third meeting changes their series

Their earlier encounters took place as purple belts, not as established black-belt professionals. Hugo won at the 2016 IBJJF World Championships with a flying triangle, while Johnson took their 2017 European Championship rematch. Nine years separated that second meeting from this opportunity to settle the series.

This was also their first no-gi meeting, according to Johnson’s pre-event account published by ONE. The old results therefore supplied the rivalry’s background, rather than a reliable guide to how their mature games would match up without the gi.

Hugo arrived after winning the over-99-kilogram division at the 2026 ADCC World Championships, submitting all four opponents. Johnson brought an IBJJF No-Gi world championship of his own. Their credentials made this an experienced pairing despite both entering a new promotion, not a prospect being introduced against an unknown opponent.

One period under submission grappling rules

ONE’s submission grappling rules provide a single ten-minute round, including in championship matches. A tap ends the contest; if it reaches the limit, judges prioritize legitimate submission attempts, then aggression. There are no MMA-style three- or five-round scorecards to report for this discipline.

That distinction also separates the match from the MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing contests sharing the event. It was an openweight grappling assignment, not a heavyweight MMA bout or an announced championship match.

At the official weigh-ins, Hugo registered 257.2 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0144. Johnson came in at 254.2 pounds and 1.0009. Both readings were below ONE’s 1.025 hydration threshold, and the promotion listed their contest separately from the card’s weight-limited bouts.

The result moves Hugo ahead 2-1 in the rivalry. ONE’s final report lists his overall grappling record at 101-23; that career figure is distinct from his new promotional record.