Victor Hugo Submits Devhonte Johnson In 95 Seconds At ONE Fight Night 49 – Highlights

A foot sweep and back take decide the openweight grappling trilogy at Lumpinee Stadium.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 7th, 2026
Victor Hugo applies a rear-naked choke to Devhonte Johnson at ONE Fight Night 49
Photo: ONE Championship

Victor Hugo settled his trilogy with Devhonte Johnson by submission in their ONE Championship debuts. The Brazilian secured a rear-naked choke at 1:35 of the openweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 49, staged at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The card began Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand, corresponding to Friday evening, November 6, for the U.S. Prime Video broadcast. This was the Fight Night 49 program, rather than the separate Inner Circle 37 event held at the same venue earlier in the weekend.

Round 1: Sweep, back control and the finish

ONE’s completed written account identifies a foot sweep as the entry that put Johnson on the canvas. Hugo moved quickly to the back, but the finish was not immediate: they fought for hand control before he established his choking grip.

The pressure came across the jaw as the American tapped. The official highlight below shows the closing hold and release; the preceding sweep and back take are documented in the promotion’s full result report.

The third meeting changes their series

Their earlier encounters took place as purple belts, not as established black-belt professionals. Hugo won at the 2016 IBJJF World Championships with a flying triangle, while Johnson took their 2017 European Championship rematch. Nine years separated that second meeting from this opportunity to settle the series.

This was also their first no-gi meeting, according to Johnson’s pre-event account published by ONE. The old results therefore supplied the rivalry’s background, rather than a reliable guide to how their mature games would match up without the gi.

Hugo arrived after winning the over-99-kilogram division at the 2026 ADCC World Championships, submitting all four opponents. Johnson brought an IBJJF No-Gi world championship of his own. Their credentials made this an experienced pairing despite both entering a new promotion, not a prospect being introduced against an unknown opponent.

One period under submission grappling rules

ONE’s submission grappling rules provide a single ten-minute round, including in championship matches. A tap ends the contest; if it reaches the limit, judges prioritize legitimate submission attempts, then aggression. There are no MMA-style three- or five-round scorecards to report for this discipline.

That distinction also separates the match from the MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing contests sharing the event. It was an openweight grappling assignment, not a heavyweight MMA bout or an announced championship match.

At the official weigh-ins, Hugo registered 257.2 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0144. Johnson came in at 254.2 pounds and 1.0009. Both readings were below ONE’s 1.025 hydration threshold, and the promotion listed their contest separately from the card’s weight-limited bouts.

The result moves Hugo ahead 2-1 in the rivalry. ONE’s final report lists his overall grappling record at 101-23; that career figure is distinct from his new promotional record.

Published on November 7, 2026 at 12:51 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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