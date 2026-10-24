Tyler Baker Stops Yari Kaganovsky In 43 Seconds At BKFC Clearwater — Highlights

Tyler Baker needed less than a minute to win his first BKFC fight. The Lakeland, Florida middleweight stopped fellow newcomer Yari Kaganovsky at OCC Road House in Clearwater on Friday, October 23, with the official result recorded as a TKO at 0:43 of the first round.

Their matchup opened the free-fights portion of the Reber–Street show, rather than occupying a main-card slot. It was one of three undercard contests between promotional newcomers, alongside Donny Korbel against Jadon Lee and Sam Delao against Chris Keirn.

A reach advantage, then pressure at close range

The pairing gave Baker a substantial height advantage: his official profile lists him at six feet, compared with five feet six for Kaganovsky. The reach difference was smaller, with the respective listings at 72 and 69 inches. That made the transition from long range to exchanges inside particularly relevant.

Before the bell, the broadcast relayed Kaganovsky’s plan to apply pressure and stay inside. Baker had emphasized range and counterpunching in his own pre-fight remarks, according to the commentators.

Round 1: Baker drops Kaganovsky and forces the stoppage

Kaganovsky came forward behind short punches in the opening exchange. Referee Chris Young interrupted the action after shots landed behind Baker’s head, then brought the fighters back together. On the restart, Baker found the opening that sent his opponent backward to the canvas.

Kaganovsky beat the count and resumed, but he was soon defending near the ropes. Baker stayed in front of him, punching as the shorter fighter bent forward behind his guard.

Young moved between them while Kaganovsky was still upright. Baker immediately pulled away, leaving the official to support his opponent. The complete bout and subsequent announcement appear in BKFC’s broadcast below.

Medical personnel attended to Kaganovsky in the ring afterward. The broadcast showed him sitting up and later returning to his feet before the winner’s announcement. No later medical diagnosis was announced in that segment.

BKFC singles out the debut finish

BKFC posted this assessment on its official account:

Tyler Baker made his BKFC debut one to remember with a FIRST-ROUND FINISH that earned him Knockout of the Night!

BOOM BOOM BAKER DIDN’T WASTE ANY TIME! 💥🥶 Tyler Baker made his BKFC debut one to remember with a FIRST-ROUND FINISH that earned him Knockout of the Night! 🏆#BKFCCLEARWATER | Presented by @AlpPouch pic.twitter.com/AL5jANmvIH — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 24, 2026

Before either man threw a punch, Baker had registered 175.2 pounds and Kaganovsky 173 at the official Clearwater weigh-in. The published readings put 2.2 pounds between the middleweights. Both entered without a previous BKFC appearance, so this result starts their promotional records at 1-0 and 0-1, respectively.

The opening stoppage on Clearwater’s return

The action took place beneath a bantamweight doubleheader. Ryan Reber defeated Justin Street by decision in the main event, while Michael Larrimore stopped Nate Morrow in the co-main. Baker’s outing was a separate middleweight debut, with no championship attached to the matchup.