Taiki Naito Drops Kongthoranee Late To Win ONE Fight Night 49 Rematch — Highlights

Taiki Naito extended his winning streak to four by defeating Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the flyweight kickboxing co-main event of ONE Fight Night 49. The Japanese contender took a unanimous decision after three rounds at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The event aired Friday evening, November 6, in the United States, corresponding to Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand. This co-main event was not contested for a world championship.

All three judges scored the contest 29-27 for Naito. His decisive moment came late in the final round, when a left hook dropped Kongthoranee. The Thai answered the referee’s count and reached the final bell, but Naito secured the victory and improved his overall record to 40-14.

Round 1: Hooks and low kicks

Naito paired left hooks with low kicks in a competitive opener. Kongthoranee answered with his own low kicks, before a right hand and left punch shook the Thai at the bell.

Round 2: Kongthoranee answers to the head

Naito attacked the body in round two. Kongthoranee then landed a left hook to the temple, changing the exchanges and building his confidence.

Round 3: A late left hook turns the finish

Kongthoranee kicked the body and arms before Naito’s left hook put him down. He beat the eight-count, leaving the judges to decide the bout.

EXCLAMATION POINT ❗ Taiki Naito drops Kongthoranee in the final seconds of their rematch to get revenge and his fourth straight win! @taikick0113 #ONEFightNight49 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

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Revenge under a different ruleset

Their first meeting came in October 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 37, where Kongthoranee won by unanimous decision under Muay Thai rules. This rematch switched to kickboxing. It was therefore a chance to reverse the outcome, but not an identical sporting assignment.

In ONE’s November 5 written interview, Kongthoranee acknowledged improvements in Naito’s speed, power and combinations. He wanted to make his own attacks more continuous while maintaining that he could win under either ruleset. His confidence was qualified by respect for the Japanese fighter’s development.

Naito emphasized punching accuracy and his longer kickboxing experience. He expected more punching exchanges than in their first contest and had prepared finishing options with either hand. He wanted to react to the opportunities in front of him rather than promise one specific sequence.

Both men saw victory as progress toward the vacant flyweight kickboxing championship. Naito prioritized winning that belt before returning to Muay Thai; neither the interview nor this result announced an agreed title fight.

Four straight wins across two sports

Naito’s run began with a majority-decision victory over Johan Estupinan in Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 32. He followed that with a first-round knockout of Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 37, then beat Hyu by unanimous decision in kickboxing at ONE SAMURAI 1. The streak spans both disciplines, not four consecutive kickboxing outings.

The Bell Wood Fight Team representative is a former Shoot Boxing Japan super-bantamweight champion. His promotional ledger now lists 11 victories and six defeats, with the Kongthoranee decision becoming his seventh unanimous-decision ONE win.

Kongthoranee entered after beating Yuan Pengjie by unanimous decision in his kickboxing debut at The Inner Circle 32. Before that change of discipline, he had lost four successive Muay Thai contests: two decisions against Nong-O Hama, a decision against Aslamjon Ortikov and a second-round knockout against Asadula Imangazaliev. Naito ends his unbeaten start in the new ruleset.

Official weight and scoring details

The official weigh-in release lists Naito at 134.6 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0078, and Kongthoranee at 134.4 with a reading of 1.0120. Both passed within the 135-pound flyweight limit. Their bout went ahead at the scheduled weight, unlike the card’s two catchweight contests.

ONE kickboxing is scored round by round using the ten-point-must system. Knockdowns come first in the published judging criteria, followed by damage, clean strikes, then aggression and ring generalship. Each 29-27 card gives Naito a two-point overall margin; the identical totals establish unanimity without supplying a separate numerical breakdown for each round.