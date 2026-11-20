Superjeng Torfunfarm knocked out Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut at 2:37 of round two in the bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 179. The November 20 bout at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok ended with Wuttikrai unable to continue after a left hook.

The result gives the 21-year-old his first knockout victory in ONE Championship. His previous two promotional wins had come by unanimous decision, against Maemmot Sor Salacheep and Prompadej Looksuan. For Wuttikrai, it is the first stoppage defeat recorded on his official ONE profile.

Round 1: Kicks set up Superjeng’s counterattack

The opening round was built around contrasting kicks. Wuttikrai sent teeps toward the body, while Superjeng attacked the legs from farther out.

When Wuttikrai jumped forward to answer those low kicks, Superjeng intercepted him with a flying knee. A body attack and an uppercut followed, giving the younger fighter a substantial offensive sequence before the interval.

Round 2: Wuttikrai presses before the finish

Wuttikrai improved his jab and worked short elbows through the guard. His teeps pushed Superjeng backward, and he answered a clinch entry with body knees before landing a right cross on the separation.

Superjeng changed that momentum with a jab and body shot, then put together three punches. The closing left hook dropped Wuttikrai, and the referee stopped the fight immediately. The official result lists a knockout rather than a technical knockout.

The promotion released this directly related finish footage during the broadcast:

STARCHED 😵 Superjeng KOs Wuttikrai for his third straight win!#ONEFridayFights179 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 195+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌍 Also available on… pic.twitter.com/Cy7TQgHiOd — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 20, 2026

How the result changes their ONE records

Superjeng’s promotional record is now three wins and two losses across five appearances. His first two ONE outings ended in defeats: a third-round TKO against Chama Superbon Training Camp and a decision against Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai. The TDed99 representative’s current record therefore distinguishes his overall results in ONE from his separate career total.

The promotion places his career victory total at 71. That figure is not his promotional win count, and the official athlete record does not present it as such.

Wuttikrai, 25, represents Wor Chakrawut and leaves with five ONE wins and three losses. He entered after decision victories over Sonrak Fairtex and Mohammad Habibpour; the latter was his Friday Fights 168 result report. His five promotional victories include three stoppages, but Friday’s setback adds a knockout loss to his two decision defeats.

The official weigh-in report listed Wuttikrai at 137.8 pounds and Superjeng at 138 pounds. They competed in ONE’s 135-to-145-pound bantamweight Muay Thai division, not in the flyweight bracket used for the Friday Fights headliner. This was a scheduled three-round bout, separate from the championship program staged earlier that evening.