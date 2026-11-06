Superball Stops Saksri With Body Shot At ONE Friday Fights 177 — Highlights

Superball Sitcho stopped Saksri Superlek Muaythai with a body shot at ONE Friday Fights 177 on November 6. The flyweight Muay Thai co-main event at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok ended by knockout at 1:42 of the first round.

The contest occupied the penultimate spot on the nine-bout Friday Fights program, ahead of Isannuea Sor Sasiwat versus Jack Siatanyokkrok PK. It was part of the weekly striking-led show, separate from the earlier Inner Circle 37 championship program at the same venue.

Round 1: Range-finding gives way to a body-shot finish

The newcomer opened with active footwork and a one-two, followed by a sharp leg kick. It was his first appearance in four-ounce-glove Muay Thai, but he continued attacking rather than waiting for the more experienced ONE competitor to establish the pace.

A spinning side kick and a clean elbow extended Superball’s offense. Saksri briefly interrupted that momentum by catching a push kick and answering with his own left hook. The counter did not become a sustained rally for the Superlek Muaythai representative.

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Superball then attacked the head with a three-punch combination before changing his target. His next decisive blow landed on the exposed midsection. The liver shot sent Saksri to the canvas, where he was unable to continue, completing a finish built from both high and low attacks.

ONE’s completed report credits Superball with a 71-30 career record after the victory.

A new arrival against an established Friday Fights opponent

ONE lists Superball as a 24-year-old Thai athlete representing Sitcho. Its event announcement identified this as his promotional debut, and his updated athlete record now contains one victory from one ONE appearance. That is his record in this organization, not a claim that he entered the sport without previous experience. The listing gives his height as 174 centimeters, four centimeters taller than his opponent. Those measurements are not a verified reach comparison.

Saksri, 26, represents Superlek Muaythai. His earlier ONE appearances had produced a unanimous-decision win over Kayasit Por Prachansi at Friday Fights 107 and a second-round knockout loss to Logan Chan at Friday Fights 125. He therefore entered this matchup after a defeat, not after the Kayasit victory. His updated promotional ledger now shows one victory and two defeats across three appearances.

The pair were separated by just 0.2 pounds at the official weigh-in: Saksri registered 134.4 pounds and Superball 134.6. ONE’s Thai-language results sheet places this matchup in its 125-to-135-pound flyweight bracket. That division limit differs from the 125-pound flyweight ceiling familiar to UFC audiences; the same division name does not mean the two organizations use identical limits.