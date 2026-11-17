Sergei Bilostenniy is the new PFL heavyweight champion after defeating Vadim Nemkov by unanimous decision in Saturday’s main event at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The judges returned scores of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 after five rounds, giving the challenger the championship on November 14.

The title matchup paired two Russian heavyweights with connections to Fedor Emelianenko’s training network. Nemkov came in as the established champion and former Bellator light heavyweight titleholder, while Bilostenniy entered as the promotion’s third-ranked heavyweight. The challenger had previously shared training camps with Nemkov, adding a familiar opponent to the champion’s first defense.

Round 1: Nemkov threatens an armbar

According to Tyler Treese’s ringside account, Nemkov opened with a takedown, advanced to mount and threatened an armbar. Bilostenniy escaped to his feet. The champion then mixed a jab and counter right with a low kick that briefly disrupted the challenger’s balance before a fence clinch.

Round 2: Bilostenniy answers with power

Bilostenniy answered a missed high kick with punches, denied Nemkov’s wrestling and rocked him with a short right. The challenger also connected with a spinning kick to the body as Nemkov tried to reestablish his jab and calf kicks.

Nothing but POWER from these two heavyweights 💥#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/DGIrTojGTR — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 3: Denied takedowns leave Nemkov bloodied

A low blow briefly interrupted the action. Bilostenniy continued to stop takedowns and punish Nemkov with his hands, including an uppercut. The champion’s bloodied nose reflected the striking exchanges, while the challenger finished the round with another leg kick.

Round 4: Body work maintains the challenge

Nemkov increased his activity, but a right hand met Bilostenniy’s guard and a head kick missed. Bilostenniy answered with body work, a hard low kick and jabs, maintaining his striking threat into the championship rounds.

Round 5: The championship goes to the cards

Bilostenniy held center position, blocked a high kick and landed to the body. Nemkov’s late takedown failed. Both men attempted spinning kicks without producing a finish, sending the championship fight to the judges after five rounds.

Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy go all 5 rounds for the heavyweight world title 🔥#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/OROehOmxhp — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Bilostenniy’s body-strike advantage and route to the belt

Bilostenniy finished ahead 58-41 in significant strikes. Nemkov completed one of four takedown attempts and registered one submission attempt, but the challenger did not concede another successful takedown after the opening round. Neither heavyweight recorded a knockdown, and the contest lasted the full 25 minutes. His advantage was concentrated in bodywork: Bilostenniy landed 29 significant body strikes to Nemkov’s five. Nemkov led 29-24 in significant head strikes and 7-5 to the legs, but the challenger outlanded him overall in each of the last four rounds.

In PFL’s written account of the immediate post-fight remarks, Bilostenniy expressed respect for Nemkov and Team Fedor. He described becoming champion as fulfilling a dream of calling his parents with that news. He encouraged others to keep working toward their ambitions, saying:

Dreams do come true, keep dreaming, work hard.

SERGEI BILOSTENNIY IS YOUR NEW HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION AFTER DEFEATING VADIM NEMKOV 👏 pic.twitter.com/oNBUT0iojy — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Nemkov had reached this defense after three successive submission wins in his move to heavyweight. He stopped Bruno Cappelozza in the second round in February 2024, defeated Tim Johnson in the first round in January 2025, and submitted Renan Ferreira with an arm-triangle at four minutes of the opening round in December 2025. This time, the early armbar threat did not produce the same ending.

Bilostenniy’s own route to the title included a third-round stoppage of Ferreira at 1:56 on May 2. Before that, he had stopped Karl Williams in the second round in August 2025, following a decision loss to Valentin Moldavsky earlier that year. He entered Dubai with a 15-4 career record and a 4-1 PFL record, compared with Nemkov’s 20-2 record with one no-contest.

The official weigh-in had also highlighted a size difference: Nemkov weighed 244.6 pounds and Bilostenniy weighed 262. Those figures put the challenger 17.4 pounds heavier before the fight. The recorded scale difference did not establish either fighter’s weight on the night; these were the official measurements taken the day before the bout.

The same card also left Oleg Popov positioned as another heavyweight contender after his decision victory over Pouya Rahmani.