Sean Weir Stops Leigh Cohoon In Round 1 To Win BKFC UK Title (Highlights)

Sean Weir captured the vacant BKFC UK light heavyweight championship by stopping Leigh Cohoon in the first round of their Glasgow main event on November 7. The unbeaten Wishaw fighter scored three knockdowns before the technical knockout at 1:41, extending his bare-knuckle record to 4-0.

The OVO Hydro hosted the promotion’s first Scottish event, with the official post-event report describing a sold-out building. Manchester’s Cohoon left BKFC 96 at 4-2 after accepting the title assignment during fight week. This was the UK championship, rather than BKFC’s world light heavyweight belt.

Round 1: Weir Keeps Cohoon Under Pressure

The promotion’s action footage shows Weir working in white patterned shorts and blue wraps against an opponent wearing red shorts and red wraps. He extends his lead hand toward Cohoon’s guard, follows him toward the ropes and continues punching as the English fighter tries to move away.

Cohoon ducks low during the exchanges, while Weir stays close enough to keep attacking. The referee steps between the fighters after a knockdown, sending the Scot away while checking the man in red. Cohoon is shown upright again with both hands raised in front of his face before they resume.

GLASGOW BELONGS TO THE BUTCHER! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔥

SEAN WEIR brings the hometown crowd to its feet with a DEVASTATING FIRST-ROUND FINISH, claiming the BKFC UK Light Heavyweight Title! 🏆🤯💥#BKFC #BareKnuckle #Knockout #KO pic.twitter.com/xPg9nhC9Ma — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 7, 2026

In the later sequence, Cohoon bends forward as Weir punches at close range. He then falls onto his front beside the ropes and remains on the canvas as the camera follows him. The footage moves to the referee raising Weir’s arm after the action ends.

The embedded clip is an edited highlights package, not an uninterrupted recording of the full 101-second contest; its final section includes the immediate post-fight interview.

A Title Opportunity That Survived A Late Change

The original Glasgow announcement paired Weir with Conor Cooke. That matchup changed when Cooke withdrew, leaving Cohoon to take the replacement assignment. The date and venue stayed in place, preserving a home-country championship appearance for the Scottish contender.

At Friday’s official weigh-in results, Cohoon weighed 183.8 pounds and Weir came in at 183.4. They were separated by four-tenths of a pound on the scales. Weir had the longer listed reach: the promotion gives Weir 76 inches and Cohoon 74.

Weir’s official biography traces his move into bare-knuckle competition to September 2025, after just one amateur MMA appearance. Earlier cancellations had restricted his chances to compete. His BKFC history lists Joe Lister in Manchester and Matty Hodgson in Newcastle before this championship outing, with the biography crediting him with wins over both.

Cohoon’s route included experience in MMA as well as bare-knuckle boxing. His promotion profile describes a third-round TKO victory on his BKFC debut. More recent listed appearances included Thorpe in Birmingham in May and Ste Wallwork in Manchester on September 26, putting this short-notice title challenge less than two months after his previous assignment.