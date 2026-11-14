Saygid Izagakhmaev Submits David Martinez Late At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Saygid Izagakhmaev finished David Martinez with a rear-naked choke at 4:27 of the third round at PFL Dubai on November 14. The welterweight contest ended with 33 seconds remaining, preventing a decision after both men had enjoyed sustained spells of control.

PFL’s finalized record confirms Izagakhmaev as the winner by submission. Its official clip shows the late choke and Martinez’s tap, while the broadcast clock reaches 0:33. This was a preliminary-card matchup, not a championship fight; the event was headlined by Vadim Nemkov’s heavyweight title defense against Sergei Bilostenniy.

Round 1: Martinez applies clinch pressure

Tyler Treese’s ringside account described Izagakhmaev jabbing as Martinez ducked low and pursued a takedown. Izagakhmaev tripped him and landed an elbow as he rose. Martinez later lifted him down, but he immediately stood. Fence exchanges brought a body knee from Izagakhmaev; after separating, Martinez jabbed the body and Izagakhmaev answered with a left hook.

Round 2: Izagakhmaev threatens from the back

Punches and elbows opened a cut beneath Martinez’s eye. Izagakhmaev tripped him, secured his back and applied a body triangle. He worked a rear-naked choke across the jaw, briefly cranking before releasing. Martinez eventually regained his feet, but Izagakhmaev had supplied the round’s sustained offense.

David Martinez and Saygid Izagakhmaev trading blows to end the round 🔥#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/Sagy8CAXfY — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 3: The final scramble produces the choke

Martinez briefly took Izagakhmaev down, then landed elbows and uppercuts in the clinch. Izagakhmaev turned him, connected with a combination and failed on a trip. Both reversed fence position. A later scramble let Izagakhmaev take the back, close a body triangle and secure the choke that forced the tap.

Saygid Izagakhmaev gets the choke late in round 3 😱#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/cTap8ZwWWn — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Where the finishing advantage emerged

The official totals underline how much of this contest was fought at close range. Each fighter completed three takedowns. Izagakhmaev accumulated 5:09 of control to Martinez’s 4:56, a difference of only 13 seconds. His four recorded submission attempts, compared with none for Martinez, distinguish the attacking opportunities that eventually produced the finish.

Martinez led the significant-strike count 38-31 and the total landed-strike count 78-68. Those figures describe separate categories rather than points on a judges’ scorecard. Izagakhmaev’s submission settled the outcome regardless of the striking totals.

Izagakhmaev’s updated promotional profile lists a 23-4 career record and a 1-0 PFL record. The 32-year-old from Makhachkala entered this assignment after his appearance on PFL’s roster. Martinez’s profile now shows 17-7 overall and 1-1 in the promotion, with an earlier second-round submission of Bachar at 0:53 on April 16.

The Australian welterweight represents Team Compton’s Training Centre and fights out of Buderim on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. PFL lists him at 33 years old, five-foot-nine and a 71-inch reach. This is the Australian David Martinez, not the Mexican UFC bantamweight of the same name. The bout featured on the updated Dubai card.