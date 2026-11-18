Sarah Galvao retained the women’s lightweight title at the 2026 IBJJF Crown with a 5–0 win over Elisabeth Clay in their November 8 final. The Atos athlete completed her second consecutive championship run at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

This was the defense announced when Galvao became the eighth athlete added to the division, rather than a newly booked superfight. The invitation-only event brought together eight competitors in each bracket, with a $20,000 prize for the eventual winner.

Final: Galvao Establishes The Lead Early

Galvao shot in for a takedown and immediately passed Clay’s guard, accumulating five points within the opening 30 seconds. From north-south, she tried to isolate the challenger’s left arm. Clay defended, rolled through the exchange and freed the arm before the champion resumed her pressure from the same position.

The broadcaster’s written account describes Galvao still controlling the top position around halfway through the continuous match. She used her left foot to trap Clay’s left leg while keeping her opponent’s back down. A subsequent scramble gave Clay a chance to resist further advancement, but it did not produce a scoring comeback.

With three minutes remaining, the live account listed Galvao ahead by one advantage as well as points, with neither athlete carrying a penalty. The referee moved them away from the edge and back toward the center. Clay found space, only for the defending champion to threaten a loop choke and sustain the positional pressure through the closing minutes.

Kingz, which sponsors both finalists, explicitly records the final margin in its November 12 report. The earlier submission attempts did not end the contest: Clay remained in it until the clock expired. The title was settled on points, not by a late tap or a referee’s selection between tied competitors.

Two Different Routes Through The Bracket

Galvao had submitted Giovanah Oliveira with an armbar in her opener, then advanced past Aghata Rabelo with an Americana from a triangle position. Clay reached the final by taking a referee’s decision over Sabrina Gondim and beating Janaina Lebre 2–0. Her semifinal win removed the reigning lightweight world champion from the title chase.

The official draw had placed the eventual finalists on opposite sides. IBJJF’s breakdown identified Clay as an experienced submission specialist who had added World No-Gi double gold and a gi Worlds silver medal since the preceding Crown. She entered against a featherweight world champion moving back up to lightweight in Gondim.

For Galvao, this event was the return to the competition that helped establish her at black belt. IBJJF’s original announcement places her promotion after a 2025 brown-belt world title and notes that she won the previous Crown as a new black belt. This time, she arrived as the athlete the rest of the field was trying to displace.