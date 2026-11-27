Saencherngnoi Tor Muangsema defeated Petthanawat Sor Jaruwan by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 180 on November 27, following nine minutes of Muay Thai at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Both men were promotional newcomers, but not the same age: Saencherngnoi is 24, while Petthanawat is 19. ONE’s report identifies the winner with Sor Prasobchok and lists his overall record after the bout as 61-18. That career total is separate from his new 1-0 ONE record; his opponent’s promotional ledger opens at 0-1.

Round 1: Knees before the separation

The opening exchanges took place in the clinch, where both fighters landed knees to the body. Petthanawat stepped away to throw one-two combinations. When they tied up again, Saencherngnoi established control before separating and landing a body punch.

Round 2: Saencherngnoi opens up his hands

A left hook began Saencherngnoi’s next attacking spell. He followed it with right hands as Petthanawat tried to bring the contest back into close quarters. The clinch did not keep them there: Saencherngnoi disengaged and resumed punching.

Putting on a SHOW 👏 Saencherngnoi outslugs Petthanawat for a hard-fought unanimous decision win! Watch the full #ONEFridayFights180 event replay:

🌍 Available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌍 on https://t.co/gYqdzNiYRH (geo-restrictions may apply) pic.twitter.com/vuCecrx3jN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 27, 2026

Round 3: Petthanawat finds work inside

Petthanawat had success in the clinch during the final round. Outside those exchanges, Saencherngnoi continued to attack with jabs, straight rights and hooks. The official athlete records place the decision at 3:00 of round three; numerical score totals were not supplied.

How the decision fits ONE’s rules

This was the three-round format for a non-title Muay Thai contest, rather than the five rounds used for world championships. ONE’s published rules specify three minutes per round and a minute’s rest between rounds, with athletes wearing four-ounce gloves.

ONE’s weight table places featherweight above 145 pounds and up to 155 pounds, rather than using the 145-pound ceiling familiar from other promotions.

The scoring also differs from the MMA bouts on the same program. ONE judges Muay Thai round by round using a ten-point-must system, whereas its MMA contests are assessed as a whole. Its listed Muay Thai criteria include knockdowns, damage, clean strikes, aggression and ring positioning. A unanimous verdict identifies agreement on the winner, not necessarily identical round scores.

The stakes extend beyond an opening entry on a results page. ONE advertised this event as an opportunity for rising athletes to earn a US$100,000 contract and join its global roster. That is the series’ broader incentive, not an automatic award attached to every victory.

The ONE Friday Fights 180 lineup brought together Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. The weekly card shared the venue with The Inner Circle 40, whose separate headline bouts produced Detchawalit’s win over Yodkhunpon and Kongklai’s decision against Worapon.