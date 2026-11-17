Saba Lazishvili had one period left to rescue his RAF debut against Urijah Faber in Abu Dhabi on November 14. The Georgian newcomer found a rapid sequence of turns to win their catchweight crossover match 12-7 at Etihad Arena.

The matchup was a late change from Faber’s original assignment against Umar Nurmagomedov. Instead of facing an established UFC contender, the American veteran met a 21-year-old entering the league for the first time. Their contest was separate from the championship matches on the RAF Abu Dhabi card.

Period 1: An Exposure Brings Lazishvili Level

According to Pavel Zadorin’s written match account, Faber opened the scoring when his opponent left the wrestling area. The veteran controlled the hand-fighting, and Lazishvili received a warning. The Georgian then capitalized on a mistake to expose Faber’s shoulders without securing a pin. RAF’s finalized record has the opening period level at 2-2.

Period 2: Faber Builds His Advantage At The Boundary

Faber repeatedly forced the younger wrestler beyond the edge. Zadorin describes a throw toward the boundary followed by further pressure that sent Lazishvili out again. The official period tally gives the American three unanswered points, putting him ahead 5-2 entering the final segment.

🚨 SABA LAZISHVILI JUST BEAT URIJAH FABER IN HIS RAF DEBUT WHAT A COMEBACK, ON JUST 1-DAY NOTICE (via @RAFWrestlingUSA) pic.twitter.com/iOjqpwLn2c — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 14, 2026

Period 3: Four Turns Reverse The Match

Lazishvili got behind Faber to narrow the gap, then rolled him four times. Those turns changed the match: the debutant scored ten points during the period, while the American could add only two with a late go-behind. Zadorin describes the Georgian’s scoring burst as taking roughly half a minute.

SABA 👑 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and @starzplayarabia in MENA pic.twitter.com/QdfrrNtojl — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 14, 2026

The promotion credits each man with one takedown. Its period scores, in Faber-first order, are 2-2, 3-0 and 2-10; the arithmetic matches the final record. All three periods were contested, and the result was a points decision rather than a pin or technical fall.

A First League Win, Then A Performance Award

RAF’s updated athlete page lists Lazishvili at 1-0. The promotion also recognized him as its Performance of the Night recipient, making the result more than a successful first appearance on the roster.

SABA EARNED THAT 👏 Watch RAF ABU DHABI live at 8 PM GST / 11 AM EST on @starzplayarabia in MENA and @foxnation in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/46ae2P9sGL — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 14, 2026

Faber’s league record is now 0-3. His athlete history lists an 11-0 loss to Henry Cejudo at RAF 06 on February 28 and a 13-1 defeat against Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 08 on April 18. Abu Dhabi was therefore his closest RAF result by margin, but it did not produce his first league victory.

Since the Abu Dhabi match, RAF has announced Lazishvili’s next assignment for December 19. He is due to face the winner of Sergio Pettis against Cody Garbrandt at RAF 16 on Long Island. That November 16 announcement is a conditional future booking, not another completed result.