Ryujin Nasukawa knocked out Raichi Nagai at 0:36 of Round 1 in the strawweight kickboxing co-main event of ONE SAMURAI 5. The 20-year-old prevailed at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 18, extending his winning start in ONE Championship.

ONE confirmed a US$50,000 performance bonus for the Japanese striker, adding a financial reward to a finish against an opponent making his promotional debut.

Round 1: A body attack sets up the right hand

According to ONE’s Japanese-language round report, Nagai advanced aggressively at the start, but Nasukawa interrupted him with a sharp jab and a forceful one-two. As Nagai retreated, Nasukawa drove a left hand into the body. He continued with another left to the body and a left hook upstairs before landing the decisive right cross. Nagai went down heavily and could not regain his feet.

OBLITERATION 🤯 20-year-old Ryujin Nasukawa KOs Raichi Nagai in under a minute! @TeppenRyujin #ONESAMURAI5 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

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🇯🇵 Available with U-NEXT subscription pic.twitter.com/RlEX1f5ZZw — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

The match had come together after Nagai replaced the injured Elmehdi El Jamari. The 18-year-old had won the NJKF bantamweight championship on November 1, then received the opportunity to face Nasukawa just three days later. His 10-fight unbeaten streak made this more than a meeting between two inexperienced young strikers: the newcomer arrived with a recent title and an opportunity to change his standing quickly.

Neither athlete required a revised weight agreement. Both weighed 123.8 pounds for the original strawweight contest. Nasukawa’s hydration reading was 1.0040, while Nagai’s was 1.0120; both were below ONE’s 1.0250 passing threshold. The weight and hydration release cleared the matchup to proceed as scheduled.

Get the GREEN 💰 Ryujin Nasukawa earns a US$50K bonus for his 36-second KO! @TeppenRyujin #ONESAMURAI5 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

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🇯🇵 Available with U-NEXT subscription pic.twitter.com/IddHH3GLKj — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

A second ONE win for Nasukawa

Nasukawa had already beaten Thongpoon PK Saenchai by second-round TKO in his first ONE appearance. Before this matchup, he had also captured RISE titles in two weight classes. His official promotional record now lists two victories, both by stoppage. Nagai’s corresponding record identifies Wednesday’s contest as his first ONE appearance, rather than treating his earlier domestic results as bouts in the organization.

The result follows Nasukawa’s explanation of the style he has developed alongside his father, Hiroyuki. In that original written interview, published before the fight on November 18, he contrasted his orthodox stance and ability to work close with older brother Tenshin’s southpaw, range-oriented approach. He also described ONE as a stage on which he could pursue accomplishments separate from his brother’s career.

Nagai had framed the assignment as a chance to overturn the expectations attached to a much better-known opponent. His pre-fight remarks about that opportunity remain separate from the completed result. The official weigh-in coverage details the other changes made before the Tokyo card.