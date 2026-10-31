Ryu Ohira Drops Kakeru Nagano Twice To Win Krush Bantamweight Title (Highlights)

Two knockdowns separated Ryu Ohira from his Silver Wolf teammate Kakeru Nagano in the Krush 193 bantamweight tournament final. Ohira won a unanimous decision at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on October 31 to become the division’s tenth champion.

The judges scored the three-round contest 30-26, 29-26 and 30-26. The three scheduled rounds were three minutes each, with an extension available if needed. It was not required: every official favored the same fighter at the end of regulation.

This was not a title defense by either man. Both finalists represented K-1 Gym Sangenjaya Silver Wolf, and the belt was being decided between them. The championship contest followed their official weigh-in on Friday.

Round 1: Nagano takes the center

Nagano occupied the middle of the ring while Ohira moved in and out behind a long left jab. Ohira also attacked from range with a right calf kick and straight right. Nagano used his own jab to establish distance, then worked hard hooks with both hands when they came close.

Round 2: Ohira breaks through with a left hook

Ohira closed in with a right front kick and uppercut. Nagano answered a leaping left hook with a right body kick, but Ohira’s calf kick shifted his opponent’s lead leg. A right flying knee followed by a left hook produced the first knockdown.

Round 3: A second knockdown ends Nagano’s challenge

Ohira resumed his jab-and-calf-kick rhythm. Nagano extended a long straight right and tried a one-two, meeting a counter left hook. After another low kick disrupted his balance, Nagano was dropped by a further left hook. He reached the final bell, leaving the championship to the scorecards.

A familiar opponent, a different outcome

The personal stakes went beyond sharing a training room. In his October 29 written interview, Ohira described Nagano as someone he had learned from and long wanted to surpass. He respected his teammate’s distance management, accuracy and power rather than treating the matchup as an easy route to a belt.

Ohira’s pre-fight approach was to bring his full strength from the opening round. Although this was formally a vacant-title tournament final, he viewed himself as the challenger and Nagano as the standard he needed to beat. That was his personal assessment, not Nagano’s official championship status.

Nagano had outlined a different plan in his own written interview: turn Ohira’s punching power against him and win on the cards. He acknowledged the pressure of facing a younger gym colleague, while crediting Ohira’s improvement and the two knockdowns he had scored against Ishigo. Their training times had been separated for the final, with both continuing to work under the same gym’s guidance.

The finalists also arrived by different routes. Nagano had beaten Riki Hayata and Toranosuke Higashi in his two tournament appearances. Ohira had stopped Nagi Matsuya and Takeru Itabashi before beating Ishigo in July, arriving in this final on a five-fight winning streak.

Ohira is 21 and Nagano is 22. For the new champion, winning also fulfilled a goal he had linked to the people supporting him after his move to Tokyo. In his pre-fight written interview, he described the belt as a first way of repaying that support. The promotion’s written post-bout account says Ohira spoke of having chased his teammate’s level and of wanting to help lead combat sports.