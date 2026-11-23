Ryota Ishida knocked out Toma at 1:24 of the third round at K-1 Revenge II on November 23. The former K-1 featherweight champion ended his super-featherweight debut with a left straight at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

Ishida’s updated record stands at 15 wins and two defeats, with eight knockout victories. The result gives him a successful start at 60 kilograms after his September title loss to Rui Okubo, rather than restoring the championship he held in the lighter division.

Ryota Ishida vs. Toma: Round-by-round

Round 1

Toma pressed the southpaw Ishida and switched stance while working low kicks. Ishida connected lightly with a left straight and used a crescent kick; Toma answered with another low kick.

Round 2

Ishida worked combinations as Toma pressed with a high kick and flying knee. When Toma backed up, Ishida advanced, put punches together and brought his right uppercut into the exchanges.

Round 3

Toma opened with a right high kick. Ishida answered with right hooks and then landed the left straight that dropped Toma and ended the fight. The official result was a knockout, not a decision.

K-1 released the following exact-fight highlight of Ishida’s finish.

A former champion makes his next divisional move count

Ishida represents POWER OF DREAM and comes from Osakasayama in Osaka Prefecture. The 23-year-old is listed at 173 centimeters, four centimeters taller than Toma. His twenty-fourth birthday falls on November 25, two days after this win.

His early accomplishments include the 2019 K-1 Koshien championship at 60 kilograms and that tournament’s West Japan qualifier. He made his professional debut at Krush 111 in February 2020, then recovered from a defeat in his second appearance to build the winning run that took him into championship contention.

In 2024, Ishida beat Kyoken Jin in a Krush featherweight tournament semifinal before overcoming Raita Hashimoto after an extension round in the final. The final took place in September, following the semifinal in June, giving Ishida a professional championship several years after his success on the Koshien circuit.

He later stopped Kosei Sekiguchi in the first round on May 31, 2026, to become K-1 featherweight champion. September’s loss to Okubo ended that reign, setting up the change in weight that brought him to this meeting with Toma.

Toma’s winning run ends at Korakuen Hall

Toma entered as an ISKA K-1-rules world featherweight champion and a former K-1 tournament runner-up. His current profile lists 17 victories and seven defeats, with seven knockout wins, after Monday’s result. The 24-year-old fights out of WIZARD Kickboxing Gym in Kyoto.

He turned professional at sixteen in December 2018. At the 2022 K-1 featherweight tournament, he defeated Tatsuya Tsubakihara and Wang Junguang before losing to Taito Gunji in the final. His later run included wins over Raita Hashimoto and Takeshi Owaki, followed by a September 2026 knockout of Chihiro Nakajima at super-featherweight.

Toma’s earlier Krush title challenge ended in a decision defeat against Takaki Niimi in February 2021. He rebounded with three victories that year before the K-1 tournament run established him among the division’s leading contenders.

Monday’s contest was scheduled for three three-minute rounds with a possible extension. It was a non-title bout, so neither man’s former featherweight achievements made a championship transferable by this result.

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