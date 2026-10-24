Ryan Reber Beats Justin Street By Decision At BKFC Clearwater – Highlights

Ryan Reber defeated Justin Street by unanimous decision in the BKFC Fight Night Clearwater main event on Friday, adding another victory to his campaign for a return to championship contention. The hometown bantamweight prevailed after five rounds at the sold-out OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida.

Two judges scored the contest 49-46, with the third returning 48-47. Those are three separate cards for Reber, not a combined points total. His promotional record improved to 9-2 with consecutive wins, while Street left the event at 5-3. Reber entered as the division’s No. 2 contender, a ranking that supplies context for his request without automatically awarding the next title shot.

Reber Comes Through The Five-Round Main Event

The promotion’s short fight clip shows the pair trading punches at close range near the ropes, then continuing to exchange from a little farther apart. Both are still standing as the referee steps between them at the end. The released sequence illustrates the exchanges without supplying a complete round-by-round account of the entire contest.

ROYAL RYAN REBER RULES CLEARWATER! 👑🔥 Five rounds later, Reber gets his hand raised with a unanimous decision victory in the main event!#BKFCCLEARWATER | Presented by @BuckedUp pic.twitter.com/b7VjyQ4KpB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 24, 2026

Street had entered this first main-event assignment pursuing a fourth consecutive victory. BKFC’s fight-week preview framed the matchup as an opportunity for him to interrupt an established contender’s route back toward the belt. Reber, meanwhile, was identified as a former world-title challenger seeking his ninth promotional win.

The pair reached fight night after weighing in at 135.4 and 134.6 pounds, respectively. The official final results identify this as a bantamweight bout, separate from the evening’s middleweight featured fight and the other divisions on the card.

In his immediate interview, Reber credited the local support with energizing him. He also acknowledged Street’s durability, describing the frustration of landing hard punches without getting the reaction he wanted. He thanked his coaches and the Clearwater crowd rather than portraying the contest as an easy night.

FIVE ROUNDS WITH A NIGHTMARE AND ROYAL RYAN STILL GETS THE LAST WORD! 👑😮‍💨#BKFCCLEARWATER | Presented by @TickPick pic.twitter.com/9QteYwm18K — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 24, 2026

The Winner Wants The Championship Route, Not Larrimore

Asked about Michael Larrimore’s interest in facing the main-event winner, Reber dismissed that proposal. His stated target was the winner of Herring versus Strode. That distinction matters: his preference is a future championship opportunity, not confirmation of an immediate fight against the current belt holder.

BKFC’s written results report also recorded Reber appealing directly to promotion president David Feldman:

“Mr. Feldman, I’m here for a good time, not a long time — let’s make it happen!”

Larrimore had strengthened his own position earlier in the evening. The official account credits him with two knockdowns before a second-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Nate Morrow at 1:31. His promotional record became 4-2. BKFC identifies his only promotional defeats as losses to Herring and former champion Keith Richardson, with Larrimore entering Friday’s co-main event as the No. 3 contender. That supplied the competitive backdrop to the question Reber was asked, without establishing that either man had accepted a matchup.

The championship picture already has another contender in it. Herring retained his bantamweight belt against John Dodson at BKFC 95, where BKFC announced Strode as the next challenger. The champion subsequently suggested KnuckleMania as his preferred setting, although that preference did not establish a signed date or venue.