Roman Bravo-Young Beats Han To Reach Mexico’s First World Wrestling Final

Roman Bravo-Young will wrestle for a world title after defeating defending champion Chongsong Han 4-1 in the men’s freestyle 57kg semifinals on Saturday, October 31. United World Wrestling identified the result at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, as the first time a Mexican wrestler has reached a senior World Championships final.

The gold-medal opponent is Spencer Lee, the American who won Olympic silver in Paris in 2024. Their meeting is scheduled for Sunday, November 1, the championship’s closing day. Lee holds a 2-0 senior-level record against Bravo-Young, according to USA Wrestling; the final itself had not taken place when this report was prepared.

Period 1: Han takes the only point

Han wore red, with the Mexican in green, in the official semifinal replay. The opening exchanges stayed largely in standing ties, with neither completing a takedown. Bravo-Young was placed on the activity clock, and its expiration supplied the North Korean’s point. Han carried that narrow 1-0 advantage into the break.

Period 2: Two takedowns reverse the match

Bravo-Young moved in front with a takedown early in the second period. A further takedown extended his advantage to 4-1 before the clock reached two minutes remaining. The video then shows a stoppage for treatment to Han, with the on-screen score unchanged while the match clock was paused.

When wrestling resumed, Han tried to close the distance, including attacking near the boundary, but could not add to his total. Bravo-Young defended through the final exchanges. The scoring reconciles as two two-point takedowns for Mexico against one activity point for North Korea, with no further scoring before the six-minute contest ended.

Mexico’s national Olympic body acknowledged the milestone in its own announcement:

¡Victoria para México! 🇲🇽

El olímpico mexicano derrotó en semifinales al norcoreano Chong Song Han, vigente campeón mundial, y avanzó a la gran final de los 57 kg del Campeonato Mundial de Lucha 2026 en Astana, Kazajistán. pic.twitter.com/t3nvYBnMfc — Comité Olímpico Mexicano (@COM_Mexico) November 1, 2026

This was a rematch of a meeting at the 2025 Senior World Championships. USA Wrestling’s official results record a 4-3 decision for Han in their 57kg quarterfinal there. That loss had stopped his progress through the main bracket a year before his breakthrough in Astana.

A Penn State champion now carrying Mexico’s flag

Bravo-Young grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and graduated from Penn State in 2023. The university’s tournament preview lists his NCAA championships at 133 pounds in 2021 and 2022, along with four All-America honors. He represents Mexico internationally, while remaining part of the Penn State-affiliated group competing in Astana.

His preparation for this championship included a dominant run at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo. Penn State records five technical-superiority wins there, with a combined 52-1 scoring margin. He also won the 2025 Pan American Championships in Monterrey, beating three opponents, two by technical superiority.

Lee reaches the other side by reversing a dangerous position

The American finalist took a very different route through his semifinal against Azerbaijan’s Islam Bazarganov. Lee led 3-0 after the first period, but the European champion’s trapped-arm gut-wrench turns put him in serious trouble. Lee stepped over during the sequence and secured a fall despite trailing 10-5 at the time.

Sunday’s medal matches are scheduled from 6 p.m. local time, following repechage, according to the federation’s event schedule. U.S. streaming coverage is on FloWrestling. The session covers four men’s freestyle divisions: 57kg, 74kg, 79kg and 92kg.

The fall guaranteed Lee his first senior world medal, in his second appearance at the tournament. He began Saturday with technical-superiority victories over Guatemala’s Edwin Segura Guerra, Iran’s Milad Valizadeh and Russia’s Abubakar Mutaliev before his semifinal turnaround.