Renato Canuto Wins UFC BJJ 12 Lightweight Title Against Ethan Crelinsten

Renato Canuto left UFC BJJ 12 with the vacant lightweight championship after beating Ethan Crelinsten by unanimous decision. The three-round co-main event took place at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on October 8, with neither competitor able to force a submission before the judges settled the contest.

The assignment represented a change of division for the Brazilian. His first UFC BJJ title opportunity had come against Andrew Tackett at welterweight. After that defeat, decision wins over Alan Sanchez and Yonathan Cardenas brought him into a championship match at 155 pounds rather than another challenge at the higher weight.

Crelinsten arrived with a different promotional starting point: a first-round rear-naked choke against Danilo Moreira at UFC BJJ 8. His submission threat was therefore more than a pre-match talking point, and Canuto had to negotiate attacks from underneath as well as exchanges in which the Canadian gained position.

A fast opening, then a title decided over three rounds

The promotion’s opening-round clip shows Canuto in black and red meeting an upright Crelinsten in blue. A sharp sweep sends the Canadian toward the mat, but he immediately gets back to his feet. They engage again rather than pausing after the initial exchange.

Seconds later, Canuto follows through on another entry and lands above his opponent. Crelinsten brings his legs between them, keeping a barrier against the passing attempt. The broadcast clock moves from approximately 4:18 to 4:14 during that sequence; it is early first-round action, not the finish.

SO I THREW (HIM) ON THE GROUND Renato Canuto with the early aggression 😤#UFCBJJ12 | LIVE NOW on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/eH1399Bxwr — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) October 9, 2026

The official match report describes a more complicated opening period than that early success alone suggests. Crelinsten swept and reached the back before Canuto escaped into an anaconda attempt. The choke did not produce a tap, and a later foot attack also ran out of time.

Round two brought further changes of top position. Canuto reached side control, but an effort to isolate an arm gave Crelinsten an escape route. A late leglock attempt from the Canadian failed to end the match.

In the third, Canuto established back control with a body triangle and pursued a rear-naked choke before switching to a reverse D’Arce. Both men still attacked heel hooks near the end. The decision announcement supplied the outcome without numerical scorecards, so no individual judges’ totals have been added here.

The official photo set captures a separate part of that submission battle, with Canuto attacking around Crelinsten’s neck. It also places the belt presentation alongside the action rather than suggesting that a submission decided the championship.

Your NEW UFC BJJ Lightweight Champion, Renato Canuto 🏆#UFCBJJ12 | LIVE NOW on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/ulWynPZ0Re — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) October 9, 2026

Canuto also joined Cassia Moura and Adele Fornarino among the event’s performance-bonus recipients. Elsewhere on the card, Gabriel Almeida finished Gilbert Burns; that separate middleweight result did not determine this lightweight belt.

They put on a SHOW 🙌 Cassia Moura, Adele Fornarino and Renato Canuto are taking home performance of the night bonuses!#UFCBJJ12 | @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/wgxQ2Pjnt2 — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) October 9, 2026

Canuto celebrates with family but identifies work to do

Asked about his next opponent, the new champion called for Lucas Valente and a rematch. That was a request, not confirmation of a booked title defense. The promotion subsequently shared the same in-Bowl exchange as a standalone clip.

The champ has his next opponent in mind 👀 Renato Canuto wants to see Lucas Valente next in the Bowl! #UFCBJJ12 | @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/ki0hgEEvE0 — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) October 10, 2026

During his in-Bowl interview, Canuto credited his new baby with helping him arrive calm and free of stress. He also thanked the promotion for supporting professional opportunities for him and his wife, and acknowledged his parents watching from home.

The broadcast also caught his family joining him inside the Bowl after the announcement, providing the immediate celebration behind those remarks.

BABY IN THE BOWL ‼️ WE REPEAT BABY IS IN THE BOWL ‼️#UFCBJJ12 | LIVE NOW on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/OZQcAxv6rp — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) October 9, 2026

He did not describe the performance as flawless. Although the match generally felt good, he said there were adjustments to make and admitted rushing some submission opportunities. His expectations of Crelinsten’s strength had been higher than what he felt during their exchanges; that was his personal assessment, not a measured comparison. He tentatively suggested Crelinsten might have been nervous, while emphasizing his uncertainty.

Canuto explained what he had hoped to deliver:

“I really wanted to get that finish, like always. Super happy to have my whole crowd here.”